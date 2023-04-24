Ben and Erin Napier asked themselves 1 question when deciding whether to show kids on social media

HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier aren't shy.

The couple is fairly active on Instagram, often showing recent renovations, throwback pics of their love story and moments of parenting their two daughters, Helen, 5, and Mae, 1. But they're careful not to show their little ones' faces.

In a recent chat with TODAY.com, the Napiers, who appear in Season 2 of HGTV’s “Home Town Takeover” with co-stars Dave and Jenny Marrs, share why they feel so strongly about protecting the appearance of their girls.

The couple says they grew up in a "different time" when social media didn't exist, and made the decision after reflecting on what it might feel like if their own childhood was documented for the public.

"How would I feel about it, if I went back in time and saw my mom posted all of this stuff for the world to see? How would I feel about that?" Erin Napier tells TODAY.com.

Ben Napier adds that decisions made when you're young can often be unearthed on the internet, no matter how much time has passed.

"What if you went back 30 years and started publicizing the things that I did, and my brothers and my friends, before I knew better?" Ben Napier says.

While the couple says that Instagram can be an "excellent tool" to use for inspiration, they recognize that it's difficult for the younger generation to differentiate real life from fiction.

"Our personal policy is we’re not going to let our kids have any access to social media until they’re done with high school, I think, until you’re old enough to see it for what it is," Erin Napier says, adding that she wants Helen and Mae to be able to be able to "process" what social media is and how to use it.

Ben Napier and Erin Napier have established a "personal policy" where they aren't letting their two daughter on social media until high school. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Dave and Jenny Marrs of HGTV's "Fixer to Fabulous" fame are in agreement with the Napiers and plan to wait until their five kids are older before giving them access to social media.

"As adults, we get lots of the people (on social media) that are at home, and they hurt people, and they just have to spat out their opinion ... people don't think there's humans behind the screen reading this," Jenny Marrs tells TODAY.com. "I know how it makes me feel, so why would I let my kids be subjected to something like that?"

“It’s our job to build a hedge of protection around their heart until they’re strong enough to fight that battle,” Erin Napier responds.

“It’s our job to build a hedge of protection around their heart until they’re strong enough to fight that battle.” Erin Napier

The two couples are touring together to promote their new HGTV show, "Home Town Takeover," which premiered on Sunday, April 23. The Napiers and Marrs travel to Fort Morgan, Colorado, to do a next-level renovation of an entire town.

"(My husband and I) had never been anywhere like (Fort Morgan, Colorado), and to help them figure out who they are as a community is a sensitive thing," Erin Napier explains. "So you don't want to ever feel like, 'I'm going to come in here and tell you how it needs to be done,' because that's not what we do. We say this is the blueprint we followed in Laurel, (Mississippi)," referencing their hit show "Home Town" following the renovation of their actual hometown.

"Let's see how it applies to your town," Ben Napier says.