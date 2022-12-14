Ben Affleck bonds with son in rare public appearance

Ben Affleck and son, Samuel, hit the town on December 13 for a little father-son bonding time, in a rare public appearance for the duo.

Affleck and Samuel, 10, attended a basketball game between the LA Lakers and the Boston Celtics at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Ben Affleck and his son Samuel react to the basketball game. Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

The pair sat court side holding matching popcorn cups.

Ben Affleck and son Samuel attended a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics on December 13. Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

Affleck, 50, shares Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The pair are also parents to daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 13.

Earlier this month, Violet hit the town with her mom, wearing matching black sequin dresses to a White House state dinner.

Garner wore a classic black Ralph Lauren gown while her daughter opted for a shiny black dress.

This summer, Affleck wed Jennifer Lopez, who has 14-year-old twins from her previous marriage with singer Marc Anthony.

In an interview with Vogue Magazine in November 2022, Lopez praised Garner as “an amazing co-parent” and said she and Affleck “work really well together.”

"It’s going really well so far,” Lopez said at the time.

On the topic of family, Lopez continued, “What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”

