IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Still shopping? 6 Amazon bestsellers that will be a hit this holiday season — under $30

Ben Affleck bonds with son in rare public appearance

Samuel is the youngest child of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.
Ben Affleck and his son Samuel Garner Affleck
Like father, like son! Ben Affleck and son, Samuel, watched the LA Lakers play the Boston Celtics Tuesday night.Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images
/ Source: TODAY
By Kait Hanson

Ben Affleck and son, Samuel, hit the town on December 13 for a little father-son bonding time, in a rare public appearance for the duo.

Affleck and Samuel, 10, attended a basketball game between the LA Lakers and the Boston Celtics at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Ben Affleck and his son Samuel Garner Affleck
Ben Affleck and his son Samuel react to the basketball game.Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

The pair sat court side holding matching popcorn cups.

Ben Affleck and his son Samuel Garner Affleck
Ben Affleck and son Samuel attended a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics on December 13.Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

Affleck, 50, shares Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The pair are also parents to daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 13.

Earlier this month, Violet hit the town with her mom, wearing matching black sequin dresses to a White House state dinner.

Garner wore a classic black Ralph Lauren gown while her daughter opted for a shiny black dress.

This summer, Affleck wed Jennifer Lopez, who has 14-year-old twins from her previous marriage with singer Marc Anthony.

In an interview with Vogue Magazine in November 2022, Lopez praised Garner as “an amazing co-parent” and said she and Affleck “work really well together.”

"It’s going really well so far,” Lopez said at the time.

On the topic of family, Lopez continued, “What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”

Related video:

Jennifer Lopez predicted where she’d marry Ben Affleck — 20 years ago

July 21, 202201:31
Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a lifestyle reporter for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram or Twitter.