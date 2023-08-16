As a teacher of 42 years, here’s the one thing I’d never do with my own kids

As parents prepare to send their children back to school, one seasoned educator is sharing the one thing she'd never do with her own children during back-to-school season.

Theresa Maughan, 64, has taught middle and high school for 42 years and was the 2021-2022 New Jersey State Teacher of the Year.

The high school social studies teacher in East Orange, New Jersey, Maughan told TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb on Wednesday, Aug. 16, that one of her top back-to-school tips is that she would never start a new school year without talking to her children's teacher or teachers first.

"Parents and teachers are partners on your child’s learning journey, so don’t wait until back-to-school night," Maughan said. "Let the teacher know what we can do to advance your child’s academic, social (and) emotional needs."

Maughan, who has two adult children, said that if you're a parent of a middle or high school student, it's best to encourage them to contact their teachers so the student can learn how to "advocate for their own needs."

"This way," Maughan continued, "they develop a relationship with the teacher and they're also developing autonomy, which we try to instill in our children."

Additional back-to-school tips

In addition to never starting a new school year without establishing contact with a teacher or teachers first, Maughan says she would never wait to check on the summer reading list.

"I would say stagger the assignments, because they weren't intended to ruin your vacation or interfere with family time," Maughan told Hoda. "What they were intended for was to help review skills and to help your children stay engaged and to kind of accelerate learning in the new year."

The educator also tells parents that they should "never go rogue with school supplies," which can certainly be tempting for parents who want to make sure their children have everything they need as they start a new school year.

"Teachers have given it a lot of thought as to what materials your child will need to have a positive learning experience," Maughan said. "If you veer from the intended list, it can lead to complications for your child. Also, pick (the supplies) up early and store them."

The educator also adds that she would "never ignore the information packet," and "never snooze on working out a wake-up schedule" for her children.

"Especially for middle school and high school, you want to ensure you work out what type of alarm system you'll use," she says, adding that parents should figure out if their child is going to use a phone or a traditional clock.

"Put it across the room so they have to get out of bed to turn it off," she said. "Also, I would advise to take the tech devices out at that time so that they don't stay up any longer than they need to."

Hoda shared how impressed she was with Maughan's tips as an educator for 42 years: "She knows a thing or two!"