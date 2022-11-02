Anna Faris gets candid about her co-parenting relationship with ex Chris Pratt

Anna Faris is getting candid about co-parenting with her ex-husband, Chris Pratt, and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

“We’re all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that,” Faris, 45, told People. She added that Schwarzenegger, 32, is “awesome” with her and Pratt's 10-year-old son, Jack.

“She’s just on top of it. I love how she is with Jack,” Faris gushed.

The former “Mom” star and Pratt, 43, separated in 2017 after eight years of marriage. Both have moved on since the split. Faris and cinematographer Michael Barrett eloped in 2021, while Pratt and Schwarzenegger tied the knot in 2019 and share daughters Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 5 months.

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris and son Jack attended the ceremony honoring Pratt with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Faris said she’s looking forward to spending special occasions with Pratt and Schwarzenegger and their children.

“We won’t have this Thanksgiving together, but I do hope that we can celebrate holidays,” Faris revealed. “And I do think we can. But right now we have just have family obligations that take us elsewhere.”

“It feels just much easier now that time has passed,” she continued. “It feels really good not to live with that internal churning of unpleasantness.”

Faris and the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor have come a long way.

“Divorce sucks,” he told Entertainment Weekly in 2018. “But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much. And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another.”

The former couple shocked fans when they announced in a joint statement on social media that they were legally separating.

“We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed," Faris and Pratt wrote in part, at the time. "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward.”

