Get paid $15,000 to eat your way through the best state fairs this summer

If pony rides, Ferris wheels and fried delicacies are your jam — keep reading.

The AmericInn by Wyndham is looking for a family to eat their way through three state fairs in the Midwest next month. In exchange for documenting the experience on TikTok and Instagram, winners will receive $15,000 and seven free nights of lodging at AmericInn hotels.

Winners will chronicle their adventures at the Iowa State Fair, the Illinois State Fair and the Wisconsin State Fair, according to Clement Bence, the vice president and brand leader of AmericInn.

They'll also contribute to the upcoming AmericInn “Best of the Midwest Fair Guide" — so a love of reporting is a definite plus.

Bence tells TODAY.com that judges are looking for a "social media savvy family who like to get out there" and share their experiences online.

Bence says last year's winners, who are known as "thehouserwebbfamfour" on social media, stood out because of their energy and impressive "storytelling skills." Bence notes that their passion for social media came through in their video submission.

"They showed so much enthusiasm," he says. "It was easy to pick them because they just wanted to get on that road!"

To enter, submit a written or video application to fairfamily@americinn.com or visit americinn.com/fairfamily. In your entry, explain why you are the ideal candidate. Video submissions are “highly encouraged to help assess applicants’ storytelling skills,” according to a news release. The deadline is July 25. Written submissions should be at least 300 words, while video submissions should be one to three minutes minutes long.

Parents or guardians should be at least 21 years old, U.S. residents with a valid federal or state-issued ID, and have the ability to drive to select locations. It’s also important that your calendar is clear August 10-18.

"Whoever gets picked is going to make memories that will last forever," Bence says. "There's nothing more exciting than sharing adventures with your family."