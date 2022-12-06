4-year-old boy survives 6 days alone in African wilderness

On Nov. 29, pilot Roan Carr-Hartley got a call that would send him on the most miraculous rescue mission of his career.

Carr-Hartley, 22, works as a pilot for Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and typically assists aerially while rescuing animals like elephants in the African bush.

But when the chief of Assa, a village more than 50 miles from Carr-Hartley's home base in Tsavo National Park in Kenya, called to report a 4-year-old missing boy, he knew he had to help.

"We do a lot of work in the nearby communities, so I’m in contact with the chief often and he told us about the boy who had gone missing the day prior," Carr-Hartley tells TODAY.com.

The chief told Carr-Hartley that a team of 70 men from the village had been searching for the boy, who got lost in a thunderstorm while herding livestock with his brothers.

"But a heavy night of rain had washed away the boy's tracks," Carr-Hartley says. "I didn’t know what the boy was wearing and had only a very rough idea of where he got lost."

Working with the tracking team on the ground, Carr-Hartley started an aerial search perimeter about four and a half miles outside the boy's village.

"It was kind of a guessing game after that, because his tracks disappeared early on," he says.

Because of the density of the vegetation, Carr-Hartley had asked the team on the ground to carry a stick with a white sheet tied to it for visibility.

"It’s hard to find an elephant, let alone a human on the ground," Carr-Hartley tells TODAY.com of the view from his plane.

Pilot Roan Carr-Hartley worked closely with a team of trackers on the ground. Courtesy Sheldrick Wildlife Trust

Days passed and the rains continued, making for extremely difficult search conditions — and there was still no sign of the lost boy.

"We were getting a couple inches of rain each night and thunderstorms," Carr-Hartley explains, adding it made tracking nearly impossible. "I was getting extremely frustrated and starting to lose a little bit of hope."

But on Dec. 3, Carr-Hartley got a report that the men on the ground were able to pick up the boy’s tracks again. On Dec. 4, he flew up to Assa to start searching again.

"I had no communication with the ground team so I had to find them first before knowing where to start the search for the boy," he says.

Because of the distance between Carr-Hartley's home base and Assa, there was a limited amount of time he could spend searching each day given his fuel tank supply in the plane.

"I was given a very general area which was 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) north of the village, which is extremely hard to pinpoint in such thick vegetation in such a vast area," he says, adding he spent about an hour and a half searching from the air. "I started to get a little frustrated and rushed and knew time was ticking."

As he was making a turn back, Carr-Hartley looked out his left window.

"I turned and saw the boy. I genuinely could not believe it," he says. "I hadn’t even started looking for him, because I was looking for the ground team. I happened to turn at the exact moment and look out the left window. A tiny, tiny figure in this massive sea of shrubs and grass. It didn’t feel real at all."

Carr-Hartley spotted the 4-year-old boy from his plane's left window. Courtesy Sheldrick Wildlife Trust

With no ability to communicate with the ground team, Carr-Hartley began flying in circles above the boy. After 30 minutes, he saw the ground team approaching.

"I opened the left window and started pointing and they obviously knew I had something, so they started running where he was," Carr-Hartley says of the final rescue. "There was an amazing moment where (one of the men) ran up to the boy and picked him up in the air above his shoulders and started cheering and smiling. Around 70 men descended on the boy and started chanting on the way back to the village."

The team searched for the young boy for six days. Courtesy Sheldrick Wildlife Trust

The pilot, who has been flying for more than four years with the wildlife organization, tells TODAY.com that in addition to being alone in the rainy weather, the 4-year-old was contending with predators like hyenas and jackals. He also had a case of malaria.

"The rains actually benefited the boy in the end," Carr-Hartley says. "It’s such an arid area, there’s not many spots to find water out there and no food for six days, which is crazy for a 4-year-old child."

The search team walked the boy home to the village while singing songs of thanks and blessings, as is customary in their culture Sheldrick Wildlife Trust

Carr-Hartley calls the boy's survival "a miracle."

"It’s a very unforgiving land, so it really is a miracle he came out so unscathed," he says.

The boy's feet were "riddled" with thorns and blisters, but the 4-year-old was otherwise unscathed. Courtesy Sheldrick Wildlife Trust

While the search team walked the boy home to the village — while singing songs of thanks and blessings as is customary in their culture — Carr-Hartley flew toward the village.

The little boy was up against poor weather, starvation, predators and a case of malaria. Courtesy Sheldrick Wildlife Trust

“I managed to find a spot to land on a nearby road near his village. I really wanted to see him and make sure he was OK,” Carr-Hartley says. “I showed his mother a photo of the boy and she burst into tears. She didn’t believe it was possible for her son to be alive.”

But Carr-Hartley tells TODAY.com he cannot take the credit.

“All kudos to the search party on the ground,” he says of the team of 70 who tracked the boy more than 11 miles over six days.

Carr-Hartley says the team of men slept in the wilderness each night and went four days without food while searching.

“They lost the tracks a couple times and at some points they were literally tracking his movement from long grass by looking at how the blades of grass were falling,” he says. “They were so determined and dedicated to this boy. They never lost hope. That’s the special thing about this story.”

Carr-Hartley poses with several of the men who helped make the rescue happen. Courtesy Sheldrick Wildlife Trust

Carr-Hartley says that the boy, Ayub, is doing well and the village has given him an endearing nickname.

"All of the people in the village are now calling (the boy) 'Pilot'," Carr-Hartley says.

Related video: