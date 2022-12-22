IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

23 problem-solving finds we can’t live without, from a root cover up to a $9 hair treatment

Here are the 25 funniest parents on social media this week

These are the moms and dads who made us laugh out loud.
By Allison Slater Tate

Take a break from [waves arms around wildly] all of this, parents. Grab a mug of something warm and some cookies and share a laugh with your fellow holiday warriors. Santa can't have all the fun!

Every year.

Also: Pajama Day.

So relaxing.

They're my personal holiday greatest hits album!

I swear, it did!

Do not be fooled.

Too unbelievable?

How?

Always Santa.

Explain yourself.

Guess I'll eat again someday.

The annual epic battle.

Never mind.

So?

Winning.

Facts.

Personal space, people.

They do this on purpose.

Just saying.

Cool, cool.

So aggravating.

We all have our limits.

Is it 2023 yet?

Just a little dramatic.

[shudder]

