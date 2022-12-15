Here are the 24 funniest parents on social media this week

/ Source: TODAY
Parents, take a break from the holiday stress — ahem, we mean cheer — and laugh along with the funniest parents on social media this week. After all, a good laugh is sometimes even better than a robe!
Just kidding.
Probably me, to be honest.
We can do hard things.
Money well spent.
(But seriously, look at that rock bed!)
Nope.
It's a lot.
That was fast.
He had good reasons.
Relatable.
Ask me how I know.
Accurate.
Mmm, cheese.
My 2023 self has a to do list already.
Groan.
She's not wrong.
Magical!
Surprise!
OK, boss.
She has a point.
Sigh.
Why is this so true, though?
MONSTER.
Are we having fun yet?
Related video: