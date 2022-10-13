IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Here are the 24 funniest parents on social media this week

These are the moms and dads who made us laugh out loud.
By Allison Slater Tate

Parents, pull up a folding chair and grab some snacks and a beverage of your choice. It's time to laugh with social media's funniest parents this week!

Who am I to argue, really?

#NoFilter

Season finale should be soon!

It's harrowing.

Every. Time.

All yours, kiddos!

Forever and ever, amen.

Bye!

Teens are sweet.

Genius in the making.

That was ill-advised.

Same.

The answer is yes.

Amazing.

I know better.

I'm a survivor.

Good try, buddy.

They were the "Flavor Blasted" version, to be clear.

The Picasso of lunchtime.

Heal the world.

One week's groceries = one meal in TeenagerLand.

Rookie mistake.

Livin' the dream.

It goes so fast!

Allison Slater Tate

Allison Slater Tate is a freelance writer and editor in Florida specializing in parenting and college admissions. She is a proud Gen Xer, ENFP, Leo, Diet Coke enthusiast, and champion of the Oxford Comma. She mortifies her four children by knowing all the trending songs on TikTok. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.