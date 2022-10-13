Here are the 24 funniest parents on social media this week

Parents, pull up a folding chair and grab some snacks and a beverage of your choice. It's time to laugh with social media's funniest parents this week!

Who am I to argue, really?

#NoFilter

Season finale should be soon!

It's harrowing.

Every. Time.

All yours, kiddos!

Forever and ever, amen.

Bye!

Teens are sweet.

Genius in the making.

That was ill-advised.

Same.

The answer is yes.

Amazing.

I know better.

I'm a survivor.

Good try, buddy.

They were the "Flavor Blasted" version, to be clear.

The Picasso of lunchtime.

Heal the world.

One week's groceries = one meal in TeenagerLand.

Rookie mistake.

Livin' the dream.

It goes so fast!

Related video: