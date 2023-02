Grab a Super Bowl snack and your favorite beverage. It's time to laugh along with the funniest parents on social media this week!

Please don't hide the hot dogs.

Ohhh ... so those are the real lyrics?

Why?

Here you go!

It's a fun game.

She's a tough one.

As you do.

Parenthood is humbling.

Not this week.

Nutrition: on point.

Kids these days!

That sums it up.

Get me out of here.

I feel seen.

All the eyerolls.

Seems good.

Whoops.

Gutting.

Go Birds?

Right on time.

Oh no.

Related video: