IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY Hot List: Our ultimate gift guide is here with picks for everyone (and every budget)

Here are the 20 funniest parents on social media this week

These are the moms and dads who made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Allison Slater Tate

It's time again to sit back, grab a snack, and take a moment to laugh about this whole raising humans thing with your fellow parents. You can find the elves and the dreidels later!

Hear me out...

A what with how many whats?

Relatable.

How?

Dealbreaker.

Sorry, I'm out.

Oh, man.

This could be good.

The struggle is real.

Circle back!

Think about it.

Those are serious words.

Nooooooo!

This is good parenting, trust me.

Facts.

Just remembered I have another errand to do!

Wheeeee!

Never ends well.

Suggestion:

PICK IT UP.

Related video:

‘Holidays in my House’: TODAY anchors share their favorite traditions

Dec. 2, 202249:09
Allison Slater Tate

Allison Slater Tate is a freelance writer and editor in Florida specializing in parenting and college admissions. She is a proud Gen Xer, ENFP, Leo, Diet Coke enthusiast, and champion of the Oxford Comma. She mortifies her four children by knowing all the trending songs on TikTok. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.