Family casually belts 'Les Mis' song and we think they're ready for Broadway

share tweet pin email

This family has taken karaoke to a Broadway level.

The LeBaron family from Fruit Heights, Utah, decided to cap their Easter celebration on Sunday with a stunning, nine-person performance of the song "One Day More" from the famous Broadway musical "Les Miserables."

"Anyone looking to do 'Les Miserables' for their next show?'' Jayson LeBaron wrote on Facebook with the video. "Better yet...anyone looking for an entire cast?"

The five LeBaron siblings and their spouses all played parts in the song by playing a role of one of the characters, led by Jayson LeBaron as Jean Valjean and Landon LeBaron as Javert.

"We've all grown up singing together and we all married musically talented people," Jayson LeBaron told KUTV. "We all got involved with musical theater and did a lot of shows in high school and college. Music has been a unifying thing in our family."

Music has also helped the family endure tragedies like the death of their daughter, Holli, in 2002.

"Singing is the glue that has held our family together during the tough times," Dennise LeBaron, the mother of the five children, told NBC Salt Lake City affiliate KSL.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.