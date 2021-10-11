Family of Texas A&M kicker goes viral after his game-winning field goal

In what may have been the biggest moment of his career, Texas A&M kicker Seth Small scored a game-winning field goal to upset No. 1 Alabama, 41-38. But the 21-year-old college senior isn't the only one enjoying newfound fame. His family is going viral after they were filmed celebrating in the stands.

In the clip that has more than 3.7 million views, Seth’s wife, Rachel Small, is seen holding hands with her mother-in-law, Jennie Ann Small, and her dad, Michael House. Seth’s cheering squad also included his 13-year-old twin sisters, Isabella and Emma, and his dad, Rick. All appear to be a bundle of nerves.

Seth Small’s family watching him nail the game winning field goal vs Alabama. One of my favorite shots of the night. @12thManP pic.twitter.com/88cUgkcnyi — Cam Worthy (@cameron_worthy) October 11, 2021

“You got it! You got it babe!” a raspy-voiced Rachel, 21, screams from the stands, as Jennie Ann sits and prays quietly in her seat.

Once Seth’s kick goes through the uprights and the crowd erupts, Jennie Ann opens her eyes and promptly bursts into tears. She and Rachel hold hands to pray for a moment before Rachel abruptly rushes the field.

“I don’t even remember my thought process. I go from sobbing to literally just hurdling the wall,” Rachel told TODAY Parents. “I ran around the field looking for him, but there were 20,000 other people down there with me and I got caught in that. When I finally found him, I jumped into his arms."

Seth said he became emotional when he watched the footage of his family.

“It just brought me to tears to see Rachel and my mom and my dad and my two little sisters. My high school kicking coach was also there with his wife,” Seth told TODAY Parents. “It was just such a sweet moment to be able to share all that with them. They know how hard I've worked, how hard the team works. Just to see their cry of relief… it just brought me to tears.”

Texas A&M is the first unranked team to beat Alabama since 2007. Rachel, a Texas A&M senior says she's still wrapping her head around the victory.

"It's a moment we'll never forget," she said. "We're on cloud nine."