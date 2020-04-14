Watch a quarantined family perfectly recreate a Journey music video

Sign up for our newsletter

One family banded together and re-created Journey’s 1983 “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" music video during the coronavirus lockdown.

The lip-sync performance, which was shot entirely on iPhones in Maple Valley, Washington, stars Steven and Jana Heller and their children, Lily, 15, Jackson, 14, Asher, 12, and Violet, 9.

“When my wife came to me with the idea, my first thought was, ‘That sounds like a lot of work!” Steven Heller, 43, told TODAY Parents.

But Steven, who has a background in video production, says his creative wheels started spinning after Jana, 43, showed him the epic Journey video on YouTube.

“I was like, ‘Let’s go for it!’” Steven recalled.

The kids didn't need any convincing — especially Lily. She immediately started going through everyone's closets to match wardrobes.

The Heller family re-created Journey's “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) music video during the coronavirus lockdown. Courtesy of Steven Heller

The Hellers worked hard to nail every move — including the legendary air keyboard and four-person head turn. On Facebook, Steven wrote that they "copied 100% shot for shot."

“We wanted to be able to 10 years from now, say, ‘Remember when we were stuck in our home and we did this crazy thing and it was so much fun?’” Steven said.

Steven admits the kids are “obsessed” with their view counts on Vimeo. But he’s most excited about Journey guitarist Neal Schon’s stamp of approval. Steven recently received a message from tour photographer Mike Savoia saying Schon had watched the video.

“(Mike) said Neal and his wife loved it,” Steven told TODAY Parents. “How cool is that?”

Meanwhile, praise for the Hellers continues to pour in on Facebook.

"This is amazing! Best use of a quarantine I've seen," commented one person.

Added another, "I need more of this in my life, please do this on a regular basis."