A family in the U.K. has gone viral for their brilliant coronavirus-themed parody of “One Day More” from “Les Misérables.”

In the video, Dr. Ben Marsh, is joined by his wife, Danielle, and their four stir-crazy children, who range in age from 8 to 13 years.

“One day more, another day, another destiny,” Danielle, 42, sings. “Shopping for online delivery. I tried again, only to find, there’s nothing 'til September time. One day more.”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Other lyrics include, “Here’s a little walk, there’s a little ride. Sunshine’s such a bummer when we’re stuck inside," and “Our grandparents are miles away. They can’t work Skype! We’re brokenhearted.”

The Marsh brood also belts relatable verses about being bored with each other and whether or not you should change into clean clothes for remote learning.

For those who enjoyed our musical antics last week, here's our take on One Day More from @LesMiserables, again with due apologies & credits to Claude-Michel Schönberg & Alain Boublil: https://t.co/hzriYY14OS. #StopTheSpread of #COVID19 #StayHome #SocialDistancing @lesmisofficial — Ben Marsh (@MarshBen1) March 29, 2020

“It pulled on all the experiences people had been complaining about, like not being able to work or play football,” Ben Marsh, a history lecturer, told local paper Kent Online.

The performance has been shared nearly 250,000 times on Facebook since it was posted on Sunday. Marsh wrote that he wanted “to cheer up some friends and family who have had — or are about to have — birthdays all by themselves.”

“Blown away by this! I laughed, I cried, and I escaped from all my worries for a brief moment,” one person commented.

Added another, “What talent! Thank you for brightening up our day in isolation.”