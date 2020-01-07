Over a year after buying a VHS from a Goodwill in Texas, an Austin filmmaker discovered it held a precious home video of a baby boy's first steps in 1994.

After watching the video, Jim McKay was determined to find the family and somehow return the clip to them. He uploaded a portion of the video to Facebook on January 4th, asking the public to share it where they could.

"I'm a dad myself and it just made my heart just swell," McKay told TODAY Parents. "It was really emotional actually seeing that. I recognized it for what it was. People didn't film everything like they do now, it was a big moment. They set up that camera, hoping they would catch that and they did."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Just over 24 hours after his Facebook post, the VHS clip went viral on social media and reached local TV stations. Watching the news Sunday night, TyRe Alexander's mother recognized her son.

Jim McKay @jmk.pictures

"My mom called me while I was out saying 'Hey you're on the news right now, you're walking as a baby!" TyRe told TODAY Parents from his home in Austin.

After the call, TyRe got to watch the small clip of himself at 10 months old taking his first steps. He quickly reached out to McKay over Instagram and the two have made plans to digitize the home video.

In the video TyRe walks towards his dad on the floor as his older brother Symari cheers him on.

"My brother, he looks so cute!" TyRe gushed. "He clapped so hard when I did it and my brother has always clapped the hardest for me, always."

25 years later, Symari now has a daughter.

"We flood the group chat with pictures of her constantly," said proud uncle TyRe. "So to have that moment from back in the past like that, it's treasure. Someone found gold for me. I was blessed to even see something like that."