Family fights for 5-year-old's medical marijuana use in California school

by TODAY / / Source: TODAY

Jul.24.201804:50

Brooke Adams is a 5-year-old girl with Dravet syndrome, a rare form of epilepsy for which she takes CBD oil, a derivative of the marijuana plant. Brooke is now entering kindergarten and her parents say she’d need to access her cannabis while in school – but state law in California, where the Adamses live, prohibits marijuana in public schools. The Rincon Valley Union School District has suggested that a teacher go to Brooke’s home, but her parents want her to have social interaction. Brooke’s parents have decided to contest this decision, and a hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

