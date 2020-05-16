Family surprises great-grandmother with creative 'hug time' device

Stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic have forced many families to keep their distance from each other, but that didn’t stop one Rockford, Illinois family from finding a creative way to show their great-grandmother some love.

Using a window insulation kit, duct tape, PVC pipes and livestock gloves, Carly Marinaro was able to develop a safe way for her children to hug their nana, Rose Gagmon, after nearly two months in quarantine, NBC affiliate WREX reported.

Marinaro posted the now-viral photos and video of her children taking turns hugging their great-grandmother through a carefully crafted “hug time” device on Facebook earlier this week.

“A must watch for a little joy,” Marinaro wrote on Facebook. “Nana has been longing to hug her babies!”

In the video, Marinaro’s kids eagerly wait for their great-grandmother to get to their house in her car. Once she arrives, the kids can be seen shrieking with joy and taking turns putting their hands through disposable plastic gloves and embracing her through the “hug time” device.

“Who wants seconds?” Gagmon asks, as the kids rush back for more hugs.

“This makes my heart so happy,” Marinaro wrote.

Ali Gostanian contributed.