Family of 4, including 2 girls, among victims in Miami condo collapse

The youngest victims of the Florida condo collapse were identified by Miami-Dade Police Wednesday.

Lucia, 10, and Emma Guara, 4, are among the latest identified victims who died in the partial collapse of Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Florida.

#UPDATE 36: We have identified four additional victims who tragically and unexpectedly lost their lives in the Surfside building collapse. The Guara sisters were only 4 and 10 years old.



Please keep their families and loved ones in your prayers.

The Guara sisters' parents, Marcus Guara and Anaely Rodriguez, were also confirmed victims in the collapse. The family of four lived together on the eighth floor.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Wednesday that any loss of life from the collapse is a tragedy.

"But the loss of our children is too great to bear," Levine Cava said. "Our community, our nation and the world, we're all mourning with these families."

Earlier this week, a classmate of the sisters started a GoFundMe page for the Guara family.

"I cant even begin to describe how terrible this was," 11-year-old Navah Lisman wrote of the partial collapse. "Some are still separated from family members."

Peter Milian, a cousin of Marcus Guara, told NBC affiliate WTVJ that the family was in disbelief.

"A family's been erased, and that's just something, it's hard to contemplate that," he told the outlet.

The body of 21-year-old Andreas Giannitsopoulos was also pulled from the rubble Wednesday. Giannitsopoulos was visiting his godfather when the condo tower fell.

“My son was the strongest person I know and the best part of my day. We had such plans for his future,” his mother, Tina Giannitsopoulos, said Wednesday after authorities confirmed they had found her son.

As of late Wednesday, authorities have confirmed 18 fatalities, while 145 people remain missing.