Faith Hill shares home video of daughter singing to mark her 19th birthday

Talent runs in this family!

Country music power couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are parents to three daughters, and this week they’re celebrating as their youngest turns 19. In honor of that event, mom and dad have taken to social media to share photos, messages and a throwback video that proves Audrey inherited their musical gifts.

Hill posted the home movie to Instagram Sunday, and the short clip flashes back to the teen’s early days, when at just 5 years old, she felt moved by music.

“As you can see from this video at the tender age of 5, a broken ankle could not stop this child from her true passion,” the 53-year-old wrote alongside the video. “Singing and acting out every single song from ‘Across The Universe,’ which she listened to and watched 100 times!!!!!! Maybe more....”

The then-little girl can be seen singing along with the soundtrack from The Beatles-inspired jukebox drama and, just as mom mentioned, Audrey’s dancing wasn’t slowed down by her injury or the big cast that it required.

“Audrey was born almost 8 weeks early but we all knew from the moment she arrived that she was ready to conquer the world,” Hill continued. “Her sisters gave her so much love and protection that she knew she would have wings to fly to any dream that she could imagine.... What a blessing to have all of these self recorded videos. Happy Birthday my sweet song bird.”

Meanwhile McGraw posted a set of seven childhood photos of their “lil punkin” to his own Instagram account, covering so many cute moments over the years — from horseback riding to archery and from at-home facials to driving lessons.

“This lil punkin has been a full on million watt light in our lives since she arrived on this day (7 weeks early) 19 years ago,” the 53-year-old father said, offering a slightly different estimate of just how early Audrey was. “Our youngest, our baby. You are so loved by everyone who knows you, but I want you to realize how deeply your mom, sisters and I love and adore you.”

The sentimental message went on, adding, “You are a steadfast friend. Dedicated to what you believe and always willing to listen and learn. I admire you. All the happiness in the world will come your way if you lead with that solid gold heart you have and work your tail off. I love u sweetie.”

Hill and McGraw are also parents to Gracie, 23, and Maggie, 22, and during a visit to TODAY last year, the “Humble and Kind” singer opened up about how proud he and his wife are of all their kids.

“We’re so proud of our daughters because the world that they grew up in, it can easily make the kids turn out differently,” he said. “And our girls are so grounded, they’re so humble. They have such big hearts, and they work hard at the things that they want to accomplish — and we’re really proud of them. We couldn’t ask for better kids. They’re smarter than us in so many ways.”