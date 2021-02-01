Faith Hill and daughter Maggie bust a move in fun TikTok video

Faith Hill still has all the right moves. The country music star joined daughter Maggie in a TikTok dance that husband Tim McGraw shared on Instagram Sunday.

In the clip, the singer, 53, and Maggie, 22, are joined by one of Maggie’s friends as they dance to “Lotus Flower Bomb” by Wale and Miguel.

“These crazy girls around here!” McGraw captioned the video. “@faithhill and Maggie joined by her pal Georgiana....Fun stuff.”

In the clip, Hill stands front and center, busting some moves while the younger ladies perform behind her. After a few seconds, Hill appears to laugh, causing Maggie, who graduated from Stanford University last year, and her friend to giggle as well.

McGraw and Hill are also parents to Gracie, 23, and Audrey, 19. Showing the strength of their bond, all three of their daughters appeared in the music video for McGraw’s song “Gravy,” which came out in November.

McGraw has been vocal about how their daughters have turned out.

“We’re so proud of our daughters because the world that they grew up in, it can easily make the kids turn out differently,” he told TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in 2019.

“And our girls are so grounded, they’re so humble. They have such big hearts, and they work hard at the things that they want to accomplish — and we’re really proud of them," he added. "We couldn’t ask for better kids. They’re smarter than us in so many ways.”

Hill isn’t the first celebrity mom to put out a mother-daughter dance. Back in December, Candace Cameron Bure pulled off a similar stunt with her daughter, Natasha, 22.

“#Moms with their daughter on TikTok. This is what @natashabure and I do after everyone goes to bed,” she joked in the caption.