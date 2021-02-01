Eva Mendes reveals the real reason she rarely posts on Instagram

Actor Eva Mendes is not posting on social media much these days, and in a powerful post she explained both her reasoning behind stepping back and her philosophy about raising children empowered to express their feelings and needs.

Mendes, 46, is the mother of two daughters, Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4, with 39-year-old husband Ryan Gosling.

"I haven’t posted lately because my little one told me I was on the phone too much," Mendes wrote in a caption on Instagram.

"I could tell she was taking it personally. And she’s a kid, of course she’d take it personally. They take things personally unless we go out of our way to make it clear to them it’s not personal," Mendes wrote.

"So we had good talk, I apologized and I promised her I’d be mindful. I realized that just because I’m always home with them doesn’t mean I’m always present."

Mendes wrote her thoughts in the caption of a post in which she also reposted a meme from the Instagram account @latinxparenting encouraging parents to "Let your kids call you out. It's not disrespect. It's healthy."

"Kids can be so fiercely aligned with their value that they will take nothing less than the respect they deserve," the meme states. "They will take no BS. Not even from you. Congratulations, you are raising an empowered child."

Mendes thanked @latinxparenting for what she called "an important reminder."

In the comments to her post, followers expressed relief to know the meaning behind her absence on social media recently. Others expressed their support for her stance.

"Love! And so important to raise some strong, independent humans!" one Instagram user commented.

"I agree (as I'm secretly replying to your comment! Ha!) Mendes replied.

Another wrote, "In the olden days my parents would have slapped me and said I'm being rude. I've been raising my kids to express their opinions in a respectful way, and I love who they are and still becoming."

Her parenting philosophy doesn't mean it's always easy to raise empowered children who express their opinions, though. In October, Mendes opened up about the sometimes stressful state of pandemic parenting in their household.

"Sometimes it feels like we are running some kind of bed-and-breakfast with very drunk and aggressive guests,” she told The Sydney Morning Herald in an interview.

“We really do feel like we are working in a hotel, and the guests are angry and bossy and demand food brought to them. And by the time they go to sleep, we’re left to just clean up and talk about how they’ve treated us that day.”