Eva Mendes gives rare interview about raising kids with Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes has shared a rare glimpse into her home life with Ryan Gosling and their two daughters during the COVID-19 epidemic.

“Sometimes it feels like we are running some kind of bed-and-breakfast with very drunk and aggressive guests,” Mendes, 46, told The Sydney Morning Herald in an interview published on Saturday. “We really do feel like we are working in a hotel, and the guests are angry and bossy and demand food brought to them. And by the time they go to sleep, we’re left to just clean up and talk about how they’ve treated us that day.”

The mom to Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4, noted that when she and Gosling, 39, feel overwhelmed, “We remind ourselves that these are the good times because we’re all together and we’re all safe right now.”

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling in 2012. Sonia Recchia / Getty Images

While speaking with the paper, Mendes also reflected on Gosling’s 2017 Golden Globe acceptance speech, in which he dedicated his win to her late brother Juan Carlos. Juan Carlos Mendez died following a battle with throat cancer in 2016, just 12 days before Mendes gave birth to her second child with Gosling.

"I was home feeding our six-month-old baby and couldn’t even be there that night," Mendes recalled. “I was in the other room when my sister started screaming for me to come in and she was crying, so we rewound and watched and it was such a beautiful, surreal moment, especially for my family to hear Ryan say my brother’s name."

Mendes, who hit pause on her career in 2014, hinted that she could return to acting again soon.

"I feel like, as far as my ambition, it didn’t go away, it just shifted onto the children," she explained. “I applaud and look up to those women who can do it all, but I’m not one of them—and, thankfully, I have a choice not to work and I realize how fortunate I am that it’s even a choice. I’ve been so happy to be able to incubate with my babies, but now they are four and six, I’m starting to feel like my ambition is coming back."