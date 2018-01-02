Eva Longoria shows off baby bump in new photo: 'I'm so grateful'

share tweet pin email

While we're only two days into 2018, Eva Longoria already knows this will be one of the best years ever for her and husband José "Pepe" Bastón.

The happy couple is expecting a baby boy in the spring, and Longoria is celebrating the beginning of the new year by looking ahead to that new life.

On Monday, the actress shared a photo with her fans on Instagram revealing her baby bump, covered in flannel pajamas and loving hands.

"New year, new adventures!" she wrote alongside the pic. "I’m so grateful to my beautiful family for giving this new baby so much love already!"

The baby-on-the-way will be the first child for the 42-year-old star, but she's already had some important mom experience. Longoria is stepmother to Bastón's three children from a previous marriage.

Getty Images Actress Eva Longoria and husband Jose Baston are expecting a baby boy. This will be their first child together.

Longoria met the 49-year-old media mogul in 2013. They married in Mexico three years later.

Before their marriage, she told People magazine that their life together with his children was already fulfilling, adding, "If there is anything else to come, it would be icing on the cake.