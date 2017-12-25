share tweet pin email

"Desperate Housewives" alum Eva Longoria's baby bump is ready for its close-up.

Fans got an early Christmas present: Their first real look at the pregnant actress's future co-star courtesy of an Instagram photo posted by Olivia Munn on Sunday.

"Christmas in Miami When friends become family," Munn captioned the pic of her pal, who is four months pregnant.

This will be the first child for Longoria, 42, but she's getting some practice as the stepmother to her husband, media mogul José "Pepe" Bastón's three children from a previous marriage.

Longoria met Bastón, 49, the president of Televisa, the largest media company in Latin America, in 2013 and got engaged in Dubai in late 2015. The couple got married in Mexico in May 2016.

Longoria, who recently starred on "Empire," was previously married to soap opera actor Tyler Christopher (2002-04) and basketball star Tony Parker (2007-11).

"They've been such a gift in my life," Longoria said about her stepchildren in a 2015 interview with People magazine. Having one of their own would be "icing on the cake" but, she added, "I don't feel like we are lacking because we don't have a baby."

Longoria and Bastón are reportedly expecting a boy.