Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino welcome baby boy in third home birth

It's another baby boy for actress Eva Amurri and her soon-to-be-ex-husband, NBC Sports analyst Kyle Martino.

Amurri shared news of her son's birth on Instagram, saying the baby boy, born on March 13, was delivered via home birth. Mateo Antoni Martino joins siblings Marlowe, 5, and Major, 3.

"Our sweet little boy came earth-side yesterday, peacefully at home," Amurri wrote in a post sharing images of herself with Martino and their three children together in bed. "Birth was bright, fast and beautiful, and we are all so in love."

Amurri announced her pregnancy in September 2019, and announced two months later that she and Martino were separating after nearly eight years of marriage. The 35-year-old delivered all three of her children via home birth, and has written candidly about the feelings she experienced after suffering a miscarriage in 2015 between the births of her daughter, Marlowe, and son, Major.

Martino also shared news of his son's birth on Instagram, saying, "Our family has grown! ... Mama was a rockstar bringing this incredible gift into the world. #ModernMartinoFamily"