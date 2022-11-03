Watching my mother suddenly slip away

In the first episode of “All There Is,” Anderson Cooper’s new podcast exploring loss and grief, we find him at his late mother Gloria Vanderbilt’s apartment. She passed away at age 95 in 2019, and he tells us it’s time for him to take on the difficult task of removing what remains of her life. He’s 55. His pain is palpable.

I turned 60 last summer, but no matter our age, we are always our mothers’ children. I realize this when I rush from Long Island to a New Jersey hospital after my brother calls to tell me our mother has been admitted. One minute she had been outside her independent living facility on the phone; the next she’d collapsed in the lobby.

Rolling shards of skin are hanging from my face as I hurry in to see her in the “observation” wing. She’s disoriented, unable to answer simple questions: What year is it? Who is the president of the United States? Does she recognize me? After all, I’m wearing a COVID mask and there’s skin freakishly flapping on my forehead, chin and neck … the aftermath of my first-ever chemical peel. A birthday splurge in a silly attempt to stop time. Like my 89-year-old mommy, I’m now an aging senior. How did this happen?

Nurses come and go, taking vitals, checking equipment. Eventually a doctor announces they’re going to run tests. Unfortunately, it’s a Friday, the worst time to be sick at a hospital. They’re understaffed. Tests take days, results take even longer.

My mother lives two hours away from me but near my brother and his wife, her main support system. I bring clothes for just a couple of days because on my drive over I’ve mentally diagnosed her: She has another UTI, a common occurrence in seniors, and one that can cause all kinds of issues if it goes undiagnosed and/or untreated. The hospital will take care of it with intravenous medicine, and in two days she’ll be back home, where I will have a pot of homemade chicken soup waiting for her. That’s why I have a grocery bag in my car containing a raw chicken, onions, carrots, celery and noodles.

But while a UTI can be easily diagnosed, these doctors are puzzled, unable to determine what’s wrong. And this October day in New Jersey feels like mid-August, so by the time I get back into my sweltering car for a mental break, three things are clear: My mother will not be going home shortly; neither will I; the chicken is rotted.

The hospital allows only one visitor at a time, so my brother, sister-in-law and I formulate a plan. They’ll go home, I’ll stay as long as I am able, then I’ll sleep at their shore house. Like the film “Groundhog Day,” this schedule is repeated for days. One of them goes to the hospital in the morning; I relieve them by lunchtime, staying until my mother is served the last meal of the day, which she never eats. She isn’t eating anything. She’s sleeping. When awake, she’s disengaged.

My face is still shedding when I drive to Kohl's to buy more clothes. My brother, sister-in-law and I eat dinner together every night — a menage of fearful adults clinging to each other for hope, reviewing the day’s health reports, how long she was awake, whether she responded to anyone and what shade of crimson her urine was. One night when I drag myself into the house, my brother wordlessly stretches out his arms and holds me. I sob. Another night we touch on what happens if she can’t go home, if she’ll need rehab, a full-time aide, or worse — assisted living, a nightmare scenario for a proud, independent woman like our mother. I don’t want to think about it.

An old-school immigrant, my mother has never been a fan of doctors. She’d lost weight this past year, but we had attributed it to her facility’s dining hall meals. She’d been tired but we thought it was due to COVID-related isolation depression. She’d said she wasn’t feeling well on occasion but seemed fine otherwise. So when there’s finally a diagnosis, we’re in shock: kidney failure and worse — metastasized urethral cancer. It’s too late to do anything but move her into a nursing home with hospice — and wait. I’ve watched my mom growing older, of course, but she’s never been feeble or helpless. Pre-pandemic she’d dress every morning, put on her dangling earrings and plan her days. Lunch with a friend or two. Bus to the casinos. Bingo. When home she’d be knitting, reading, working on crossword puzzles or watching current events with her favorite journalist (Cooper). Now she’s catatonic.

I’ve read about nursing homes. Even the best ones are really the worst. Still, I’m not prepared for the heartbreaking rows of seniors in wheelchairs lining the hallways of my mother’s new residence, as they wait for — meals? Visitors? Death?