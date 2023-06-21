What I want to tell the girl who has captured my son’s heart

My family is well past the years of binkies and boppies and deep into what I never imagined, let alone expected when I was expecting.

My 14-year-old son has a girlfriend.

Which doesn’t seem possible because wasn’t he just in elementary school telling me girls are disgusting? And pre-K still seems not very long ago. That was when he asked me what marriage meant. I told him it’s when you get to live with your best friend forever, so he said he’d marry Robbie, his closest friend next door. That way, they could always play lightsabers.

It seems that overnight, my son, pictured here as a baby, has grown up. Courtesy Kim Brown Reiner

But overnight, the kid who — since elementary school — would come home and narrate the details of his day, then sit next to me on the couch thinking aloud while doing homework, is gone.

When he’s not playing baseball, he’s with her. And when he’s not with her, he’s in his room on FaceTime with her: explaining everything he did since he last saw her in school a few hours ago.

My husband and I heard her name and saw her picture many times before they were “Instagram official,” which I think means boyfriend and girlfriend, but I’m still not sure.

After that, there were so many things I wanted to say to her, because she knows my son at this moment, and everything that came before could only be experienced through time travel or her imagination: that James hardly cried as a baby and spent entire afternoons playing alone as a toddler, never asking for a thing.

He went through a dress-up phase, a matchbox phase, a Pokémon phase, and a time when his plastic “Star Wars” figures battled silently with each other for hours before he got out of bed.

A more recent photo of my son, now a teen, and me. Courtesy Kim Brown Reiner

To understand him, she should probably know that ever since pre-K he would ask how my day was when I came home from work. And that his kindergarten teacher always praised him for being “a calm and steady friend.” In fourth grade he won a certificate of excellence for chillness.

By fifth grade he was playing drums — which now gather dust in the basement — in a rock band called Rated R.

Also, I wanted to tell her, he’s the kind of kid who says thank you to my husband or me after every single meal, and offers to carry whatever’s in my hands, even though these are not things we ever told him he needs to do.

I worked long hours when he was small but remember one day, I took off so we could go to the Bronx Zoo together. It was the aardvark that captivated him most of all and he kept looking for a way past the plexiglass, so they could touch.

In the photograph it looks like they finally did.

I still remember this day at the Bronx Zoo vividly, even though it was years ago. Courtesy Kim Brown Reiner

Now that he’s a teen, I understand I should’ve taken off so many more days. In fact, if I could, I’d raise him all over again, but this time I would pay attention to every single moment.

I wanted her to know all of this, because she’s captured his heart — even though she doesn’t know anything about baseball — and every previous version of him is somewhere inside, yet also long gone.

But when I came home one day and heard them watching TV in the basement, all I could manage to say was, “Hi, I’m James’ mom.”

It was up to him to share the rest.