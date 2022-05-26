I’m a teacher. We’re always just waiting for our school to be next

On Wednesday, the day after the shooting in Uvalde, one of my students tearfully asked me what would happen if we had a school shooting. He asked how he would protect his sister, who was in a separate part of our campus. I began reviewing our ALICE protocol for active shooters (it stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate), talking about each letter in the acronym and how we would implement it, based on the shooter’s location, etc. It shouldn’t be this way. Students should be worried about an upcoming exam, preparing for prom, getting their driver’s license — not worrying about what to do when we experience a school shooting.

As I talk with my fellow colleagues, the anxiety and fear are palpable. Educators are trained to deliver instruction and to develop skills to prepare our students for success in college or career, not to effectively navigate a legitimate battlefield where we must disarm assailants or become human shields against any incoming bullets. We all see the elephant in the room — school shootings — but we all agree that not enough is being done to protect us and to protect our students.

"Will today be the day I receive a text from my 16-year-old daughter where she tells me there is a shooter on her high school campus ?" Christine DeLucry writes. Courtesy Christine DeLucry

Educators are at our breaking point. Instead of thoughts and prayers, we need action. I invite lawmakers to visit any public school in the U.S. and see firsthand the fear and anxiety that our students, educators, staff and administration are dealing with daily. I invite lawmakers to sit down and talk with my students and hear their valid fears. Listen to their dreams. Talk to them about their hopes for the future. And then work together to enact real, tangible change.

How many more children must die before something is done? Every day, I worry if today will be the day that I don’t return home to my husband and daughter. Will today be the day that my school will have a school shooting? Will today be the day that the hopes, dreams and aspirations of one or more of my students will be silenced forever? Will today be the day I receive a text from my 16-year-old daughter where she tells me there is a shooter on her high school campus and she is scared? Will today be the day? Or will it be tomorrow?