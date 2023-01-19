The girl in the picture

The picture from summer camp was taken four years after my childhood assault.

Even though Diane didn’t know my secret, maybe as an artist, she was trained to see what wasn’t obvious to others. In that photo, I wasn’t bored; I was despondent. My mom, an exceptionally skilled therapist, was also trained to see things. And yet, she had completely missed the signs that I was assaulted. I started to spend large swaths of time alone playing make-believe (she thought I was creative); I refused to wear dresses (to be more like my older brothers, she assumed); and I once violently kicked and nicked my dresser drawers (a normal childhood outburst; her clients’ children did much worse).

Even though Diane and my mother may have seen different things when they looked at my photo, they agreed: The look of unhappiness on my face would resonate with struggling parents of distressed teens.

After Diane left, my mom asked to talk to me in the living room. Unlike the rest of the house, the living room was austere, cold. It was filled with a white couch and other expensive furniture and artwork, not a very conducive environment for three active kids. But it wasn’t meant for us. It was used as the waiting area for my mom’s clients, who she saw in her office at the back of our house.

My childhood living room, which served as a waiting room my therapist mother's clients. Courtesy Rachel Weinhaus

Sitting in the living room with my mom, I knew she had a serious question. Only serious conversations were saved for this room. She asked me how I would feel if my picture was used for the cover.

“The answer is completely up to you, Rachel, but the one stipulation is, you can’t change your mind afterward.”

I can’t imagine she really used the word stipulation: It was much too big for my vocabulary, but this is how she retells it. I had a history of being indecisive and moody at times, and would often backtrack on decisions I made, so she takes pride in this part: She was teaching me the importance of consequences. My mom made it perfectly clear: Once I decided, there was no turning back. What I remember most is not the emphasis she put on the permanence of my choice, but rather, the look of anticipation on her face. She was hoping I’d say yes. I was ambivalent. I craved her attention and didn’t want to disappoint her, but I was conflicted at the thought of extra attention and extra eyes on me. I didn’t understand that the discomfort I felt stemmed from my sexual assault. I wish I had understood more. I wish she considered the importance of protecting my privacy. Why hadn’t she considered a lot of things?

Sitting in the living room, the living room where clients would wait for my mother, I looked at her and answered, “Yes. You can use my picture.” I paused, then added, “But I don’t want my friends to know.” My answer makes me sad. It shows what little concept I had of what it meant to be on the cover of a book, how small my 9-year-old scope of understanding was.

When the doorbell rang back then, I was often in charge of welcoming clients. My mom was finishing up a session, or clients arrived early when she was still upstairs putting on her makeup. My brothers were too lazy and too smart and stuck me with the awkward job. I never realized until I was an adult how inappropriate it was to have me answer the door. My greeting clients violated their confidentiality, but worse, it exposed me to people in real emotional pain. I may not have known specific reasons clients came to see my mom, but I felt the heaviness they carried.

I opened the door to tired parents, bitter couples, single moms, single dads, people who were lost and hoping to be found. I let them in and showed them to our living room.

Some made small talk. “You’ve got a lot of freckles.”

Some had gotten to know me. “What grade are you in now? Third?”

Others didn’t talk at all, but only nodded and went to their spot on the couch to patiently wait for my mother.

My mom decided to write a parenting book because she felt an hour wasn’t long enough. Before becoming an Adlerian-trained therapist, she had been a fourth grade homeroom teacher. A good one, too. She considered herself an educator and wanted to teach and help parents outside of the time she spent with them in sessions. Plus, she sought the limelight: “I have my Donahue dress ready,” she’d say.

When “Stop Struggling” was featured in Family Circle magazine, a popular, nationally syndicated publication, sales exploded, and hundreds of book orders started to come in daily. Her book was featured at my elementary school book fair. I was unaware of it until a friend came running down the hallway, eyes wide: “Rachel, you won’t believe it. There’s a girl that looks just like you, and she’s on the cover of a book!” I couldn’t deny the similarity and shyly confessed it was indeed me. If I could have melted into a puddle and disappeared, I would have. But instead of telling my mom how mortified I was, I repeated the details of the day as if I were sharing a humorous anecdote. “Can you believe what happened to me at school today?” My mom delighted in the story, which made me happy. I swallowed my embarrassment and shame.