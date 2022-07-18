The secret shame I feel after having an abortion

The writer of this essay asked that TODAY.com withhold her last name for privacy concerns.

About a quarter of women will have an abortion in their lifetime, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an organization that advocates for access to reproductive care — and I wonder how many of those women will tell someone. I wonder because I’ve had an abortion, and even some of my closest family members and friends have no idea.

I know that many of them support a woman’s right to choose. I know they do because I see their posts on social media with support for Roe v. Wade. I am on text message chains where they express disgust at the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark ruling that granted abortion rights. But many of them don’t realize just how close to home this hits for me.

I’d be lying if I said that I don’t feel any shame about what I did. I am an educated, successful, social woman living in New York City. I work a fast-paced job at a big company. And my abortion didn’t happen when I was a teenager who didn’t know any better — it happened last year, in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, when I was well into my 30s. With a man who at the time was my boyfriend, not a random one-night stand.

I feel shame that this happened to me, that I messed up. I feel shame that I am keeping this secret from people I love. That I am not shouting it from the rooftop to let other women who went through something similar feel less alone.

I feel shame that I let the man I was with dictate the decision and that I didn’t speak up louder for myself. I feel shame that it is my body so ultimately it was me who made the decision. I feel shame because I do want to be a mother; I want a baby so badly, but I want it in the confines of a family. I feel shame for not wanting to be a single mother, knowing that we wouldn’t stand a chance as a couple if I went through with it. And then I would be left alone, with a baby. I feel shame that I chose my life over the potential for another. I feel shame that I didn’t have to resort to abortion due to a medical issue like so many others. I feel shame that so many women my age struggle to get pregnant and I terminated mine. Now, as states roll back abortion rights, I also feel shame that so many women won’t have the right to make this decision for themselves.

I am lucky. I have the resources to get an abortion: good health insurance and the finances to pay for what that did not cover, access to multiple places providing abortions where I live and an employer that provides sick days. It breaks my heart that fewer people will now have access to a safe abortion. It was a hard enough decision to make in a state that supports the right to choose, in a city that provides not just one but so many options to those women who choose to not go through with a pregnancy.