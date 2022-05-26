I’m a teacher. We’re always just waiting for our school to be next

Three children and three staff members are dead after another school shooting, this time in Nashville.

Their hopes, dreams and aspirations have been silenced forever.

Why does this keep happening? Schools are supposed to be safe, nurturing environments for our children to grow and discover their unique interests, not environments where we wonder if we will ever see our children again. They should not be environments where we are required to teach active-shooter drills along with reading, writing and arithmetic, yet this is the reality of the education system today.

I am a high school teacher in Maryland. Each day, I am trusted with 150 individual students in my care. Each year, I pride myself in building relationships with my students and getting to know them. I see future teachers, lawyers, plumbers, doctors, social workers — students with dreams they want to actively pursue. We share laughs, stories, prom proposals and breakups. We celebrate each other’s achievements and encourage everyone to do their best. But we also share fear. Fear that one day, we might also have to experience the horror that unfolded at Columbine High School in Colorado; in Sandy Hook, Connecticut; in Parkland, Florida; in Uvalde, Texas; and now, at a private Christian school in Tennessee.

After each school shooting, I see the fear and anxiety well up in my students’ eyes. I see part of their innocence being ripped away from them as they process the sad truth that is their reality. I will often open the floor for my students to process their emotions and share their feelings. We walk through “what if” scenarios, with the sincere hope that we will never have to follow them.