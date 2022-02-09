I didn’t think I needed ‘mom friends’ — I was wrong

This Valentine’s Day, we’re celebrating a different kind of love: the love between friends. All week, we’ll be sharing personal essays that highlight the non-romantic relationships that make all our lives richer.

I was sitting on a blanket on the grass in a park, watching my 11-month-old son shove chunks of bread into his mouth as pesto dripped down his double chin.

It was unseasonably warm and sunny and beautiful and I was achingly lonely.

I had been a mother for less than a year. I was living in a new neighborhood where I didn’t know anyone. I’d returned to work a few months earlier, but only remotely.

More chunks of soggy bread, soft enough for two mere teeth to gnaw. I snapped a photo on my iPhone, then a few more. So many photos.

Out of the corner of my eye I sensed someone hovering. I looked and saw a woman. She was holding a baby. I avoided direct eye contact but could see her child was slightly younger than mine, with tan skin and big doll eyes.

To my surprise, the woman introduced herself. She seemed nervous, or was I imagining that? She crouched down near our blanket and I slid over, not sure if I was inviting her to sit or putting space between us given the deadly virus that had begun circulating the globe only months earlier. I quickly crumbled the oil-soaked sandwich paper. Then I did that thing I hate but do anyway where I speak in a baby voice, as though I’m talking for my child, and said hello to her little girl. She did the same. We exchanged phone numbers.

Over the next few months, we developed a friendship. It was a friendship out of utility and convenience, but a friendship nonetheless. When Santa Claus came to our neighborhood, we bundled up our babies and waved at the twinkling float that passed. When there was a meet-and-greet with the Easter Bunny, we booked the same time slot. We shared recommendations for pediatricians, walkable restaurants that were kid-friendly, reviews we’d heard of nearby child care centers. Without even realizing it, my loneliness lifted, like a fog clearing. I began to feel human again.

I have always had a solid group of close friends. Many of them are mothers, and they were wonderful sources of inspiration and advice throughout pregnancy and beyond. I thought that was more than enough support. I didn’t need “mom friends,” relationships with women that revolve entirely around our children — I was cooler than that, right?