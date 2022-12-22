One recent evening, while the old “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” played in the background, I eased the oversized box of ornaments down from the closet. I was swept up in the simple moment of our yearly tradition until a holiday ad suddenly interrupted, proclaiming, “... and the holidays mean nothing till your first as a parent.”

The words pierced me with such force and threw me out of the moment into a reality in which, apparently, my experience somehow wasn’t meaningful without the inclusion of a child. Something I wanted, but didn’t yet have.

I grew up Jewish in New York City with a single mom. We lit the menorah, ate Chinese food on Christmas Eve and saw a movie on Christmas Day. I cherished those quiet holidays with her. But as I grew older, I also secretly craved a celebration like the kind I’d seen in movies.

No kids, just us. Courtesy Blake Turck

When I met my future husband at 31 and married into a large family, everything changed. The idyllic holiday I’d dreamt of became a reality — and stayed that way for a long time. Until COVID-19 dispersed everyone into different directions — and states.

Four years ago, I was pregnant and preparing for a baby’s arrival — expecting that December would be my last as a mother to only my dog. But that didn’t happen. The few purchases made for the son I’d never meet moved to the back of my closet.

Through that traumatic loss, then another two years later, followed by many failed IVF cycles and one unsuccessful embryo transfer, a feeling of deep longing began to take root.

The longing was perpetual, and unseen to anyone but my husband and me. It worked through me with quiet voracity and morphed how I saw the world, and myself. As the seed of grief grew, excitement for certain things I’d once loved dissipated.

Often, it’s dormant, like a still lake. But during the final months of the year, it rises to the surface and ripples throughout, creating subtle waves.

My fridge had once been like a mantle — displaying cards — and later it was where I posted a 4-by-6 of my own little black and white miracle. A glossy sonogram photograph that was taken down almost as quickly as it was hung. After that, I stopped using the space except for grocery lists. Anything else was too painful.