My OB told me to go to the psych ward or ride it out when I had postpartum depression

A few weeks after my first child was born, I called my obstetrician in desperation. “I don’t feel good,” I said. “I’m not connecting with the baby. I’m so tired, I don’t think I can do this.”

“If you’re having feelings of harming yourself or your baby, you need to go to the mental institution immediately,” she replied. “Otherwise, you are doing fine and it will pass.”

When I hung up the phone, I felt more lost than ever. I felt far too anxious to be away from my baby so soon. If keeping him home with me meant dismissing my increasingly intrusive thoughts and deep sadness, that is what I’d do. I decided at that moment to keep my struggles to myself. My fear of being separated from my baby far outweighed my desire to be honest about how much I was hurting.

After my first child was born, I struggled with postpartum depression, but I didn't know that's what it was at the time. Courtesy Celeste Yvonne

That was in 2014, and I spent the next few months reeling in the discomfort and downright terrifying postpartum depression symptoms — like thinking of all the ways my baby could be injured or die, the endless ways I felt like I was failing as a parent, and feelings of hopelessness and longing for a return to feeling human again. The lack of sleep kept me in a constant mental fog. I never felt fully present and everything felt fuzzy and soft. Did that conversation really happen or did I imagine it? Is there something I was supposed to do today? And scariest of all: Is this how I will always feel and if so — did I make the biggest mistake of my life? Wondering if this is just what it means to be a mother gripped my chest and squeezed the air from my lungs. I wanted to feel joyful and fulfilled in motherhood, but here I now was wishing I could go back in time to when I last felt genuinely alive.

It wouldn’t be until several months later, with the encouragement of my loved ones, that I sought a second opinion from a new OB and learned I was struggling with postpartum depression (PPD). On top of that, I was drinking wine to quell the struggles I was feeling inside. No one suggested stepping away from alcohol while dealing with PPD. No one mentioned that alcohol is a depressant and would make my PPD much worse by dysregulating my central nervous system and increasing my anxiety.

In fact, drinking was commonly suggested to me as a remedy for the difficulties of early motherhood. The most common gift I received after childbirth was alcohol. Friends would stop by to meet the baby and hand me a bottle of wine. “You’ll need this,” they’d say with a wink, and we would both chuckle. “Moms self-medicate with booze” is something I even wrote down in my phone’s Notes app, a fuzzy insight I probably typed while breastfeeding in the suffocatingly quiet hours of dawn. Justification for what I deep down could see was creating more problems than solutions.