I’m a mom with OCD. This is what it’s like to parent with mental illness

My two children only know me one way: flawed.

Lilliana, 16, and Sullivan, 11, have spent many hours of their lives watching me painstakingly rearrange the 29 jars of peanut butter in the cupboard again and again and again and again — because it didn’t feel right the first three times. I never meant to accumulate that many, truly. It began the same way as any other compulsion — one jar at a time.

One jar became four became seven, and before I knew it, we had multiple cabinets full of various versions of peanut butter for reasons unbeknownst to anyone — including me. All I know is that until the spindles of my brain choose something different to latch onto, I need them. My kids have grown up knowing I won’t abandon my beloved snack until something inside releases the pressure and grants me permission.

The many jars of peanut butter. Courtesy Candace Powell

Only then can we move on with our day. Yet some days I remain mentally and emotionally arrested. Maybe if I’d stacked them differently, my anxiety would lessen. Or, if I could rearrange them once more, I could escape my intrusive thoughts a little longer. Maybe.

My kids have always been aware of my obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The extremely loud and often disturbingly intrusive voice in my head has been a part of my chemical makeup since childhood and has since followed me through decades of traumas, pregnancy, miscarriages, life-threatening childbirth, severe postpartum depression and an unexpected, tumultuous divorce.

But to my kids, I’m just “Mom.”

They’ve watched me stand catatonic in the grocery store, indecisive for hours on end over which brands to buy, and they don’t guilt me into hurrying. Though, there have been times when they were a lot younger and impressionable when they sensed my frustration and fed off of it, creating a vortex of anxiety. Maybe if I’d have kept calm, they would’ve, too. But that’s the part I never could get right.

To my kids, I'm just "Mom." Courtesy Candace Powell

My particular OCD has a time-specific element, so if the schedule dictates an event or appointment and I can’t stop myself from moving through a compulsive act again, time wins and my kids know that. The irony of it all is the most infuriating part because all I’ve ever wanted is more time and yet it’s the one thing I waste the most.

They’ve seen the way I tug at my neck or rub my knuckles in rapid succession or pinch my skin in repetition until it breaks open, and they aren’t embarrassed or ask why. They’ve heard me breathlessly count my steps or tiles or cracks or patterns on a fabric and they don’t question it.

They’ve witnessed a complete breakdown over a near-empty peanut butter jar getting thrown out and empathized because it became known I, for whatever reason my brain decided, couldn’t handle having them disappearing. Full, empty — it didn’t matter. I needed to keep them until that piece of my brain said to let them go.