I strategically position myself at the end of the long hallway so when the front door opens, I can take in all of her. Her little voice precedes the pitter patter of her feet. With a sing-song pitch — “Hi, hi, hi!” — that rises in tone like a familiar nursery rhyme, she makes a mighty declaration that she has arrived.

I gasp at the sight of her.

She sees me and pauses. Reaching for the security of her daddy’s hand, David introduces us. “It’s Nana!” he says with the enthusiasm that accompanies a momentous occasion. As she connects the familiarity of our many Zoom calls with my presence, Tzofia smiles and moves on. And, from that moment, she is mine and I am forever changed.

Tzofia was born in Australia in the summer of 2020, the height of the pandemic. It would be 18 months before I meet her, hold her and see the magic in her chestnut eyes. My oldest son, David, and his Australian wife, Dani, are living in Sydney, a world away from my home in New York City. Dani is remarkably consistent with video updates of Tzofia’s growth. From crawling under the dining room table to her infectious giggle of playtime with David, to the all-consuming activity of eating any and all food put in front of her. Throughout the lockdown, my daughter Pamela and I relished every single moment of the thirty-second clips that captured Tzofia’s first year. We replayed the moments over and over again and, marked with a tinge of sadness, repeatedly talked about someday holding her.

In mid-January, the Australian government opened visa applications to parents of permanent residents, and I immediately submitted my application. I felt as though I won the lottery when the approval came through and, with the support of everyone at work, I bought a ticket for a month-long visit.

A second grandchild, Adina, was born the week before I arrived, and when I hold her for the first time, I appreciate the joy of laying eyes on her as a newborn and securing that immediate bond. Ironically, I am also keenly aware of what I missed with Tzofia and how much catching up I have to do.

The author with her two grandchildren, whom she met for the very first time during a recent trip to Australia. Courtesy Deborah Cohen Kosofsky

I look for openings and begin to make inroads. It is a slow and steady climb with the measured tempo of a cyclist facing one of many steep hills on a long ride. It starts with early mornings together before school. We walk the city streets as the cafes unlock their doors and crank the coffee machines preparing for the daily rush of “brekkie,” the Australian morning ritual. Our order is always the same: a toasted buttered mini bagel with a gingerbread cookie to go and, for me, a flat white with a tiny spoon for Tzofia to skim the etched chocolate heart on top. We sit at a small table pointing in delight at the pastries being displayed on narrow wooden planks and take in the chaos of continuous deliveries of fresh bread and baked goods. It’s just the two of us and I firmly claim school mornings as ours.

As the days melt into weeks, the sound of her bouncing down the hallway calling for me fills me with a quiet assurance that our hearts now know each other. For I have loved her all along, even with the unsteady knowledge that only time together can compensate for distance.