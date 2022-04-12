I always wanted kids. But I’ve learned to love my life without them

Back at the bar with Liz, we ordered two more of the same, and I listened empathetically to more of the same story I’ve heard from many friends and acquaintances, from readers of my books, in the emails I’ve received from women who found one of my articles online that comforted them, let them know they are not alone. And they’re not. They are among the many Generation X and older millennial women, the daughters, nieces and granddaughters of the feminist movement, who were able to have the education and careers our mothers and aunts didn’t have, but not the husband and kids they just assumed they’d have as well.

In my 2014 reported memoir, “Otherhood: Modern Women Finding a New Kind of Happiness,” I wrote about this tribe of women waiting for love and motherhood. The number of women who are childless has been growing for decades. The U.S. Census Bureau reported that half (49.8%) of women between the ages of 15 and 44 in 2018 had never given birth, and of that group, nearly four in five (77.2%) had never married. My research has shown me that many of those unmarried women do hope for or plan to have children one day.

Women of the “Otherhood” are choosing to wait for love over motherhood. Sometimes the wait is too long. And that is that.

Today Melanie Notkin is embracing her role as an "auntie," and encouraging other women to find happiness in their lives, even if their plans for children didn't work out. Courtesy Melanie Notkin

“How were you able to move on when you didn’t have kids?” Liz asked me. “I just can’t imagine it.”

“You don’t have to imagine a life without children. This is life without children,” I said. “Look, when we first sat down, we toasted to your incredible new job, remember? Good things are happening! But when you measure your life to the life you always imagined, you’re not present to realize your life is pretty amazing in its own way, on your own terms, right here, right now.”

“You’re right, but it just feels unfair,” Liz said. “Why is it so easy for some women to find a great guy, get married and have kids? All that can happen for those women while my eggs sit on ice, waiting to meet someone I can fall in love with and for that relationship to work out. And yes, I can try to use my eggs, but I don’t want to have a baby on my own. I want a baby with the man I love. I want a family.”

I understand. I wanted that, too. I’ve said many times that this is not the life I expected. But, in many ways — in magnificent ways — it’s a life beyond my expectations. I’ve learned the key to happiness is to live the life I have, not mourn a life I don’t.