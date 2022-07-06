My mother didn’t want to have me. I didn’t want to relive her experience

I don’t know if their love was unrequited, but I do know she loved him more. My mother and father met at Florida State University. He was older — tall, dark and Italian, a football player named Pete. She was blond, teased, with a nineteen-inch waist she maintained with Parliament cigarettes and diet pills. Penny and Pete. I don’t know much about their courtship. I do know that in the summer of 1961, they took a break. Heartbroken, Penny went to Provincetown, Massachusetts, where she cocktailed in a gay bar. The men treated her with affection. Some play flirting, some uncle-ing, Penny preened. In photos she wears black pedal pushers, a snappy bolero jacket with a bright sash and a big grin. “Hot pink,” she once told me. “I made fantastic tips.”

By August, her pants were snug. The men began calling her “Little Mama,” which she imagined was just another pet name. I’m not certain what she thought of the missed periods, though she says she was always irregular, as I would eventually be. Maybe she thought it was the sorrow, the yearning for Pete. By the time she discovered she was pregnant, she was four months along.

Penny with Pete, the man she loved. Courtesy Natalie Serber

Pete was adamant about wanting no children. Penny was adamant about wanting Pete. By her telling, they sought an abortion, asked around, but it was too late, too hard and too frightening. They told their families, got married at the courthouse with the agreement that when the baby came, Penny would put it up for adoption and they’d really give the marriage a go. I’m not certain Penny thought the situation all the way through up until the moment of leaving the hospital without a baby. Perhaps she thought she’d change Pete’s mind.

They lived in a sixth floor walk-up with a bathtub in the kitchen in Alphabet City, a neighborhood in New York City. Pete tried to be an actor. Penny waited for the baby to come so her life could begin. Labor pains came a month early, and Penny hadn’t decided if she would choose Pete or motherhood. She gave birth in the charity ward of St. Vincent’s Hospital. No one who loved her held her hand in the delivery room, which was the way of the 60s. She told me she was tormented, refused to lay on her back, to put her feet in the stirrups. The doctor administered twilight sleep. For three days she refused to see the baby girl. The other mothers and babies on her ward cooed and cuddled. My mother finally saw me. Pete brought her suitcases to the hospital. She moved us in with her aunt and uncle.

Being a single mother in 1962 was not easy. My mother, who was 22 when I was born and felt her most important goal was to secure me a father, endured serial heartbreak by men who didn’t want an “instant family.” She struggled with bills and child care, loneliness and depression. In her sometimes despair, she overshared, and leaned on me too hard. Had abortion been readily available, her life would have been easier, happier. She tells me often that keeping me was the best decision she ever made, and believe me, I’m happy to be alive. But it wasn’t 100% her choice. Had abortion been available, she would not have been alone and afraid on the charity ward, faced with a shattering decision.

At 25, I found myself madly in love. Joel was boyish, funny and caring, and we were quickly inseparable. Our rom-com montage would have clips of us doing the sidestroke in a shimmering pool, staring into each other’s eyes, pretend bickering over the virtues of mincing or using a garlic press (mincing, of course). We always sat on the same side of a restaurant banquette, and we had lots of sex.

The author and her then boyfriend around 1988, when she found out she was pregnant. Courtesy Natalie Serber

My doctor prescribed birth control pills. Most likely we abandoned secondary protection too soon; I experienced a few months of breakthrough bleeding, which my doctor told me was normal. But it went on too long and, like my mother, at the end of a summer I discovered I was pregnant. This was 1988, and my doctor at the time couldn’t be certain that the high level of hormones from the birth control that had been in my bloodstream for months was safe for a pregnancy. Joel made it very clear that though he loved me, he was not ready to be a father. Those two sentiments are not mutually exclusive. People who love each other do choose to terminate pregnancies.