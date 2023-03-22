I’m trying to be a good mom, but my intrusive thoughts are haunting me

In between sips of his orange creamsicle martini (a request for his 67th birthday brunch), my dad repeats “Grandpa Mickey, Grandpa Mickey, Grandpa Mickey” to my 1-year-old son. I smile as Joey pokes his grandpa’s nose, accepts his kisses and continues to learn who and what he is. As we wait for my husband to finish our omelets, we sit in the living room with my mom, my brother and my sister-in-law. We try to carry on easy conversations, but Joey steals much of our attention.

When my dad’s phone rings, he removes it from his pocket, lighting up when he sees who’s calling — his friend Tim from Myrtle Beach, where my parents live part-time. As my dad thanks his buddy for the birthday wishes, I think, “I’ll probably have to call this guy when he dies.”

And just like that, the thoughts are back.

The author with her son, Joey. Courtesy of Zane Krumanocker

These thoughts about my dad’s death weren’t anything new. They didn’t come up because his birthday reminded me that he’s getting older. And they didn’t come up because he’s sick or dying. They’re thoughts that come frequently these days — without warning. They’re unwelcome, unprovoked and almost always accompanied by paralyzing thoughts of my mom’s death.

When I think about my parents dying, my mind often takes them both away simultaneously, as if one could not live without the other (I kind of think that’s beautiful). Other times, I imagine what’ll be like if just one of them is gone. Both scenarios break me — and I’m already broken.

Of course, plenty of people struggle with intrusive and obsessive thoughts, and plenty of people fear their parents’ deaths — whether they are parents themselves or not. I know I’m not alone. But I’ve been told my thoughts are a symptom of my mental illness: bipolar II. I was in my 20s when I was diagnosed with the mood disorder after being treated for general depression and anxiety for years. I had been going through life with bad wiring, battling against a messed-up mind — one that’s home to the most verbally abusive voice I’ve ever heard, and one that brings the kind of pain that takes over my entire body, making each sunrise seem impossible to tackle and each sunset an indication of a wasted day, a wasted life.

While I have my mood disorder mostly under control thanks to medication and therapy, the obsessive thinking remains. My mental illness has always made it nearly impossible for me to live in the now. I’m either replaying something from the past, thinking of all the things I should’ve done differently or worrying about what could happen — usually, the worst things that could possibly happen.

This whole inability to be in the moment bothers me now more than it ever has before. Because I’m a mom now. And that means there’s magic happening around me constantly — developments, discoveries, transformations — all these amazing things that I want to be both physically and mentally present for. But I’m not.