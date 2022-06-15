On July 7, 2021, I sat on the floor of my childhood bathroom in Rhode Island and took stock of my surroundings. This room, with its faded blue walls and speckled countertop, had been the setting of many major milestones. It was where I secretly taught myself how to shave my legs using my father’s razor, where I successfully learned how to use a tampon after months of struggling, where I put on the final touches before my wedding. And, a few minutes later, as my phone chimed and I picked the stick up from the counter, another major milestone occurred: I found out I was pregnant.

I’d pictured this moment many times. I’d envisioned a smile spreading across my face as I let out a celebratory squeal. I’d seen myself stealthily hiding the test so I could surprise my husband with a grand reveal later in the evening. I’d imagined myself being happy.

And I was — just not completely. Because mere miles away, my father was living out his final days in hospice care after a two-year battle with prostate cancer.

Or, rather, his final day. On July 8, my father died.

Our last Christmas together. Courtesy Leah Rocketto

I knew I could emotionally handle these two moments separately. But how do you handle opposing events — literally, life and death — simultaneously? After all, there’s no book titled “What to Expect When You’re Expecting and Grieving,” no support groups for bereavement and happiness.

So I did my best to keep them separate, to allow the emotions to exist side by side, but not blend.

With my father’s funeral approaching, I focused solely on my grief. I reminisced with family members about holidays and the themed puns he’d share during them. I reread the morning emails he’d sent every weekday since I started college in 2007. I pored over photos of him, which were rare as he was often behind the camera. I cried to the point that my stomach ached as much as my heart.

Eventually, I returned to my life in New York, hoping the distance from my family would make things easier and allow me to turn my attention to my pregnancy. My OB-GYN confirmed the news with a sonogram, and I gave myself permission to lean into happiness.

My grief, however, wouldn’t let me lean into it completely. It found its way into many baby-related conversations that would normally be free from despair. In placing bets on the sex, I wondered if the baby was a boy, as some sort of cosmic rebirth of my dad. In brainstorming names, we debated “H” names in honor of my father, whose name was Harold.

Nursery decorations inspired by my father. Courtesy Leah Rocketto

My emotions collided in August when we told my mom the news.

For her birthday, we gifted her a Willow Tree Angel depicting a grandmother and grandchild. As she unwrapped the wooden figurine and pieced together the puzzle, her eyes welled with tears. She was quiet for a moment but assured me she was excited about the news.

“I just wish your dad was here,” she said through a cracked voice. “He would have been a great grandfather.”

As tears fell down our faces, I realized an emotional war had begun — and I was without any armor or battle plans.

Over the next few months, the war raged on with both sides claiming victories on the battlefield. Hearing my baby’s heartbeat for the first time outweighed the agony of disclosing my family’s history of cancer. During conversations with friends and therapists, the regret of not visiting my dad enough would overpower the anticipation of becoming a mom. Well-intended wishes from family and friends served as a reminder of my new reality: my world without my dad and with my baby.

“I’m sure your father is watching over you with a smile.”

“Your dad would have been so happy for you.”

“This must be such welcomed good news.”

I was exhausted from feeling all the feels. So I tried to feel nothing by pretending the death of my father and the birth of my child weren’t happening. I would switch the subject with warped speed, telling people I was fine before turning the spotlight on them. I cut off contact with my dads’ friends. I refused to have a baby shower.