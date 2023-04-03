What my late daughter taught me about being a mom

My mother, on the other hand, had always dreamed of being just that: a mother. She worked part-time as a speech pathologist over the course of 33 years, but she knew she wanted children long before she met my father. Once I was born, my mother’s profession became an expensive endeavor since child care cost more than she made. (It’s a problem many women still face today as they’re forced out of the workplace, as underscored by statistics during the pandemic.) Once my younger sister and brother were born, my mom had the good fortune of working extremely limited hours as my dad’s dental practice took off. While I always appreciated how dedicated my mother was to her children, I knew I wanted more.

As a teenager in the late ’90s, I created a website through which I interviewed celebrities like Mila Kunis, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Mandy Moore over the phone from my childhood bedroom in South Florida. The site allowed me to connect with people in the entertainment industry, a world I wanted so badly to be a part of but one that felt so far away. After college in Boston, I fulfilled my lifelong dream of moving to Los Angeles, where I paid my dues by covering the red carpet and writing about Hollywood events. By my late 20s, interviewing celebrities and freelance writing financed my passion projects, which consisted of screenplays, novels and directing the occasional short film — a lot like everyone else in this town.

While I had a relatively fruitful career, there was still so much I wanted to accomplish. I wasn’t ready to be selfless, and that seemed like the No. 1 requirement for anyone considering parenthood.

My mother’s wishes aside, the other predicament was that my husband loves kids. I’ve known this about him since we started dating in our early 20s. He fussed over babies and cried at weddings, so I shouldn’t have been shocked when he proposed five years into dating. And yet I was.

“Are you f—--- kidding me?” I responded, as every husband-to-be dreams of hearing. “I mean, yes, of course. But wait. What?”

We were both 27 and I began referring to myself as a child bride.

Every female heroine I admired on-screen seemed to find “the one” in their mid-to-late 30s. Some had kids; most didn’t. I assumed I would follow a similar path. When I saw “Bridget Jones” as an impressionable 18-year-old, I didn’t appreciate that the character was intended as a cautionary tale. I just knew she was a quirky career woman and I saw myself in her. I never considered that my belief system was the result of a fictional character and two male screenwriters.

“What if I wake up one day and realize I don’t want kids?” I asked my husband, many months into wedding planning.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it,” he said, as every wife-to-be dreams of hearing. Forget until death do us part. Would it be until no kids do us part?

The thought haunted me as we decided between vanilla or chocolate cake.

But I figured, like he said, “We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.”

Only there was no bridge. Just one deadline after another. One job after another. One year after another. One annual appointment with my gynecologist after another. Our conversations about whether or not to have children became as routine as my birthday.

“I don’t know how I feel about kids right now,” I’d say to my doctor, as images of smiling babies taunted me from the walls of her exam room.

“You should freeze your eggs,” she’d say. “Thirty-two-year-old eggs aren’t as good as 31-year-old eggs.”

Cut to: “You know, 33-year-old eggs aren’t as good as 32-year-old eggs.”

Cut to: “Just remember, 34-year-old eggs aren’t as good as 33-year-old eggs.”

Cut to: “Don’t forget, 35-year-old eggs … ”

Yeah, yeah. I got it.

But I resented the pressure. From society. From my mom. From my inner voice that yelled, “You’re 34. You have a biological deadline. Get moving.”

The subtext stalked me. No place was off limits from the corners of my mind. I was particularly caught off-guard during a celebrity-attended, Champagne-sponsored polo match I’d written about many times over the years for various fashion magazines.

The carefree affair resonated differently as I asked guests the hard-hitting stuff journalism degrees are made of. “How did you choose your look for today?”

“I got this dress on eBay many years ago when I was pregnant with my daughter,” said one high-heeled perennial attendee in polka-dotted Chanel.

“I didn’t put a lot of thought into my outfit,” said another in a striking red Alexis dress. “My lifestyle is so busy with the family, so it’s just about what won’t get ruined before I make it out the door.”

“I got ready frantically, as I always do amidst the ankle biters,” said a third, clad in patterned vintage Prada.

There I was in the same old little black dress on a red-carpet-covered hamster wheel while everyone around me had been living their lives and building their families. It was only then I realized I’d been so busy writing about other people’s lives that I’d neglected my own.

After questioning whether motherhood was right for her, Lindzi Scharf gave birth to a daughter, Evan. Courtesy Michael Buckner

Maybe society was onto something with this kid thing. I was finally willing to find out. But egg freezing and in vitro fertilization is expensive. And I was no longer a child bride who felt comfortable asking for financial help. If we were going to do this, we were going to try the old-fashioned way first.

My husband wasted no time downloading an ovulation app.

To my disbelief, one month later I was pregnant. Four months later, I told my mom. Five months later, my daughter Evan was born.

Three and a half years later, she passed away.

Evan had a rare disease that took doctors two years to diagnose. Courtesy Lindzi Scharf

She was born with a terminal mitochondrial disease. One that could never have been detected prenatally. One that was so rare it took doctors two years to diagnose. Evan’s case now exists in medical journals while her magical, life-altering, soul-affirming, joyful spirit informs every move I make.

After her diagnosis, my husband and I were told there was a 25% chance of our future children having Evan’s disease. I could never roll the dice after witnessing what Evan went through. She’d been in and out of the hospital from the day she was born. She’d been poked more times than I can count. She’d been through multiple surgeries for a gastronomy feeding tube, cochlear implants, muscle biopsies and more. Evan smiled in between moments of pain and taught us to do the same. But I could never knowingly put a child through all that, if I didn’t have to.

And yet thanks to my warrior daughter, I now knew with certainty that I wanted to be a mother. Her magical spirit could never be replicated by any career high. Evan brought out the best in me — and in everyone around her. She taught me that you don’t have to choose between being selfless and selfish. Instead, I simply learned to better prioritize my time and what mattered most. In doing so, I discovered that ambition doesn’t disappear the moment you become a mother. If anything, it broadened my definition of ambition — and taught me to apply that same tenacity to family building — even in the face of uncertainty and heartbreak.