When my kids left home, jumping on a trampoline saved me. Then it broke

In January, 10 months into the pandemic, both of our daughters moved out. Our older daughter returned to her post-college independent living; the younger went to college. My husband and I went from having a full house to a very quiet house, from having this really intense and intimate time of family dinners and everyone staying close to home to sending our two precious children out into a world where there was still a pandemic. But they were young adults. They needed to go; it was time for them to go. Right off, I missed them. I kept jumping. This was the secret to my sanity and a distraction from my aching heart.

And then it broke. My trampoline. One moment I was flying up, touching the tips of our tulip poplar trees — the next, I was down and sinking with a dull clunk. One of the metal bars that held the circular netting, the surface on which I jumped, had bent dramatically. My trampoline was no longer a flat surface. My trampoline was listing starboard. My first thought was, oh well, I’m really glad that happened at the end of that great jump and not at the beginning. My second thought was, I’m really lucky I didn’t get hurt. And my third thought was: Oh. I guess that’s the end of an era. It’s been a good run and it is time to say goodbye to my trampoline.

I climbed down and walked sadly up to the house. I told my husband what had happened. I’m a big girl, I thought, I’m not going to cry about it. There are bigger problems in the world today than one woman and her broken trampoline.

The next day I caught my husband in the act of researching trampolines. “They are too expensive,” I said. And anyway, we’ll probably be downsizing. Who knows if we’ll ever have a yard with this kind of privacy again?”

He said, “But it makes you happy. You are out there every day.”

I called the company that made the trampoline and asked if they had any deals.

The woman said, “We don’t have any sales right now. Trampolines are in high demand.” With sympathy, she asked, “Hon, how old are your kids?”

I paused and said, "Fifty-seven?”

She said, “Oh, it’s for you?”

“Well, it used to be for our kids, but now they’ve moved out, so, yeah, it’s just for me,” I said. “But I use it almost every day.”

She looked up our model of trampoline and confirmed that it was 14 years old, then said, “I’ll see what I can do.”

She put me on hold for a bit and I waited hopefully. When she returned, she said, “So this is what we’re gonna do. We’re going to put one together for you, but the pieces will be shipped from various places. These are leftovers, see. That’s why we can do the price cut. You’ll get five packages. Two from California, two from Texas and one from New Jersey. But here’s the deal. Your previous one was 14 feet in diameter. This one will only be 10. And the bar covers will be blue while the spring covers will be green. Is that OK? Can you put this together yourself?”

I said, “Yes, yes and yes.”

My husband and I took the old trampoline apart. I kissed it before we began. It was revelatory to see that every piece of metal was rotted out. Once we’d dragged all the heavy pieces up to the street, there was a circle of rust where my trampoline used to be. I was lucky that the whole thing hadn’t collapsed and enveloped me. Though, I supposed dying mid-jump wouldn’t be a bad way to go, compared to other ways.

When the boxes all arrived, my husband helped me drag the pieces down to the yard and together we built the thing. Once we were done, he said, “Try it out.”

I kissed him and I kissed the trampoline and I climbed up. Yes, it was a bit smaller, and I wondered if I might feel claustrophobic, but I didn’t. Because beyond the netting, there was still the whole world to see. Lots of grass and tall trees. And above, the sky was still very high. The jump was good. In fact, the jump was even better than before. He took a video and sent it to our girls.

I’m less obsessed now. I’ve loosened up about the 4-miles-every-day thing, but I’m still down there jumping several times a week. I jump no matter the weather or the season. In the summer, I wait for the shady time of day. In the autumn, I catch falling leaves while jumping. This is good luck. After it snows, I shovel it. After a spring rain, it is particularly bouncy.