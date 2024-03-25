Why I was jealous of my daughter in this viral photo

I am a photographer and mom to two girls. I take pictures of my daughters all the time, and while they’re mostly in focus and exposed correctly, many of them are unremarkable. My camera roll is about the same as most moms’ — filled with photos of family vacations, new haircuts, sometimes an impatient teenager. But every once in a while, I take a picture that I know is just right the second I click the shutter. I love those moments.

In 2014, I took a photo of my youngest daughter that I knew was going to resonate the moment I took it. Alice, who was 5 at the time, wanted to go outside and play in the rain. I obliged and followed her with my camera, careful to cover the lens and body with a plastic bag. Alice is generally enthusiastic, energetic and loud, and on this day, she was all three in full force: running around, screaming at the top of her lungs, drenched and loving it.

This frame was the best of the few shots I got that day. I loved her powerful stance and how she claimed her space. She is fully inhabiting the moment, enjoying herself and paying zero attention to how she looks. And I wasn’t the only person who was moved by the image. After I posted it to Facebook, someone added a few lines of text to the bottom of the photo: “Remember her? She is still there inside you… waiting… Let’s go get her.” It was quickly shared over 40,000 times.

The photo raised many emotions in me. Proud of my girl, proud of myself for getting the shot, blown away by her ability to be free, but also, oddly, jealous. Why couldn’t I be that powerful, joyful or uninterested in others’ opinions of me? Why couldn’t I scream and play in the rain? Where was that little girl in me?

I couldn’t remember the last time that I felt that free or confident. Like a lot of moms of young kids, I was very busy taking care of them, and with work and life in general. My plate was full and screaming in the rain was not on my very long to-do list. Presenting a polished and put-together image of a mom who has it together was important, even if at times I felt just the opposite. Alice’s picture ignited something in me. I wanted that spark back. I loved that my daughter was reminding me of who I used to be, and that she was still a part of me. I just had to find her.