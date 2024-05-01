Our son died by suicide 2 years ago. We’re still waiting for him at the dinner table

When death arrives at your home, there is no option to deny entry. At 1:25 a.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022, we were awakened by two New York City police officers. As we opened the front door, the life we had known and loved so dearly ended. Our 17-year-old son Jack had died by suicide while away at school. Confronted with this sudden, out-of-order, tragic loss, it felt as if we were falling backwards through space with no sense of time or place.
A dark indelible line divides our world into two planes: before death (B.D.) and after death (A.D.). Every moment now falls into one of these two eras. We loved life with our children. And then deafening silence arrived. Death swept in unexpectedly and it took our child and left behind traumatic and complicated grief. It’s exceedingly painful to acknowledge we have now spent two years on this Earth without our son.
A grief journey is as unique as fingerprints. No two are the same. For us, much of the first year was spent trying to uncover the truth of Jack’s death. We knew he had been bullied unmercifully for over a year and had been dealing with false rumors that were also spread about him online. Before the bullying began, he was a happy and well-adjusted teenager with a strong support system that included his friends and devoted family. We never imagined that our happy child could be driven to take his own life. His birthday, Thanksgiving and Christmas all passed as we watched numbly. We endured.
In our second year without Jack, we realized that you never master the pain of losing a child. You carry it everywhere, in your heart, head, body and soul, forever. Such grief is lonely and isolating. And deeply personal. The second time Jack’s birthday arrived without him, the permanence of his loss began to set in. The numbing of trauma slowly faded and the pain intensified. Deep unbearable pain. As described by Stephen Colbert on Anderson Cooper’s podcast, it’s as if a tiger has moved into our home, following us from room to room and swiping at us without warning.
Traumatic grief is both physical and emotional. Sudden exhaustion, chest pains, insomnia, nightmares, racing heart, panic. It feels as if the air is vacuumed out of your lungs, your throat and tongue burning with a charred sensation that no drink can quench or cool. As Bessel van der Kolk describes in “The Body Keeps the Score,” his bestselling book, traumatic experiences “leave traces on our minds and emotions, on our capacity for joy and intimacy, and even on our biology and immune systems.” And there is no cure because there is no disease. As the saying goes, grief is the price we pay for loving.
After Jack died, everything in our life changed in an instant. Our family of four became a family of three at every meal. The “empty chair” is a powerful symbol of grief. It’s also real. At restaurants, the waiter asks if we are waiting for a fourth before clearing away the extra utensils. Yes, we are waiting. Forever. The home you shared with your family now has ghosts, memories of happy times that flash in your mind when you enter a room. We have grief friends who moved apartments or to new states or countries to escape. And then moved again. And again. Grief always follows. We are trying to stay put, in our home — in Jack’s home.
After tragic loss, a sense of isolation enters your life. Friends may have no idea what to say to you or worry about invading your privacy. We love talking about our son. But it is as if the school bus of parents and kids driving through life drops you at the curb and you watch them and their children ride away to graduate from high school and attend college, moving further and further into the future. Our son will forever be 17, only a junior in high school. Each of us is unique, but as humans we all want to be seen, listened to.
Much of your old life simply evaporates after a loss like this. And it is hard, very hard, to start again and create new friendships, unless you can connect with other grieving parents. We are fortunate to have been able to do that.
There is no “getting over” tragic loss. There is only surviving. You can find joy again, but grief never leaves. We are human — we love, laugh, care, speak and live with intensity and purpose. We have meaning and a mission. We are surviving. But whatever we do, or however we appear, there is no “channeling” this grief into something else. It coexists with everything else. We hold it all simultaneously.
There are far too many parents who understand our grief. And there are far too many children at risk. Teenage mental health has never been worse. There are unprecedented epidemics of teen suicide, loneliness, anxiety and depression. Dangers like bullying lurk at school and as our children spend more and more time on social media, they’re increasingly exposed to dangerous content and individuals.
We started the Jack Reid Foundation to raise public awareness about the dangers of bullying. We have been championing the enactment of legislation requiring anti-bullying programs in all schools — not just public ones. With the scourge of bullying and harassment reaching crisis levels, we need programs that protect all students. More so, we need to begin rebuilding communities for students to learn and connect, by encouraging empathy and compassion, and leading with kindness. If children do not feel safe, they cannot learn and grow.
We hope to change the way we approach bullying and cyber-bullying, and through change create a healthier learning environment for children. Most of all, we want to advocate for more kindness in the world, something Jack passionately believed in. Our relationship with our son has not ended. It has changed. By working to help other victims of bullying we keep him and his memory alive. We share these words from our broken, feeling hearts. With love.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.