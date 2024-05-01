Our son died by suicide 2 years ago. We’re still waiting for him at the dinner table

When death arrives at your home, there is no option to deny entry. At 1:25 a.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022, we were awakened by two New York City police officers. As we opened the front door, the life we had known and loved so dearly ended. Our 17-year-old son Jack had died by suicide while away at school. Confronted with this sudden, out-of-order, tragic loss, it felt as if we were falling backwards through space with no sense of time or place.

A dark indelible line divides our world into two planes: before death (B.D.) and after death (A.D.). Every moment now falls into one of these two eras. We loved life with our children. And then deafening silence arrived. Death swept in unexpectedly and it took our child and left behind traumatic and complicated grief. It’s exceedingly painful to acknowledge we have now spent two years on this Earth without our son.

A grief journey is as unique as fingerprints. No two are the same. For us, much of the first year was spent trying to uncover the truth of Jack’s death. We knew he had been bullied unmercifully for over a year and had been dealing with false rumors that were also spread about him online. Before the bullying began, he was a happy and well-adjusted teenager with a strong support system that included his friends and devoted family. We never imagined that our happy child could be driven to take his own life. His birthday, Thanksgiving and Christmas all passed as we watched numbly. We endured.

In our second year without Jack, we realized that you never master the pain of losing a child. You carry it everywhere, in your heart, head, body and soul, forever. Such grief is lonely and isolating. And deeply personal. The second time Jack’s birthday arrived without him, the permanence of his loss began to set in. The numbing of trauma slowly faded and the pain intensified. Deep unbearable pain. As described by Stephen Colbert on Anderson Cooper’s podcast, it’s as if a tiger has moved into our home, following us from room to room and swiping at us without warning.

Our son will forever be 17. The Jack Reid Foundation

Traumatic grief is both physical and emotional. Sudden exhaustion, chest pains, insomnia, nightmares, racing heart, panic. It feels as if the air is vacuumed out of your lungs, your throat and tongue burning with a charred sensation that no drink can quench or cool. As Bessel van der Kolk describes in “The Body Keeps the Score,” his bestselling book, traumatic experiences “leave traces on our minds and emotions, on our capacity for joy and intimacy, and even on our biology and immune systems.” And there is no cure because there is no disease. As the saying goes, grief is the price we pay for loving.

After Jack died, everything in our life changed in an instant. Our family of four became a family of three at every meal. The “empty chair” is a powerful symbol of grief. It’s also real. At restaurants, the waiter asks if we are waiting for a fourth before clearing away the extra utensils. Yes, we are waiting. Forever. The home you shared with your family now has ghosts, memories of happy times that flash in your mind when you enter a room. We have grief friends who moved apartments or to new states or countries to escape. And then moved again. And again. Grief always follows. We are trying to stay put, in our home — in Jack’s home.