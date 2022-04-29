IVF is hard — sharing the highs helped me. That’s why I’m telling the world I’m pregnant

“We’re pulling the goalie!”

That was the silly, conspiratorial phrase my husband and I would say to each other when we talked about how we were ready for me to stop taking birth control and to start growing our family.

Oh, how foolish and naive we were to think that we had any control over it.

That was back in 2019. Then, after a year of “trying” to no avail, we resigned ourselves to the possibility that we might be one of the estimated 1 in 8 couples who struggle to get pregnant without medical intervention. We did all the tests and found no health-related reason why it wasn’t happening for us. As it turns out, unexplained infertility is also pretty common. But we, like most people on the precipice of ART (assisted reproductive technology — we IVF people love acronyms), had no idea of how common any of this was. Which is a big part of why I’m writing about it now.

Rogin with her husband, Josh Rogin. Courtesy Ali Rogin

I can’t help but think that, in my case, our inability to conceive on our own had at least a little to do with a medical sword of Damocles hanging above my head: my BRCA1 genetic mutation, which increases my lifetime risk of breast and ovarian cancer. I took care of the breast part a while ago, having a double mastectomy with reconstructive surgery while in college. But the ovarian part was still ahead of me. Ever since I got those genetic test results back, at age 20, it had been drilled into my head that I should consider having children earlier in life, or at least by age 40, so that I could hurry up and get my ovaries removed. As of now, there is no method for early detection of ovarian cancer. I was approaching my mid-30s, and so I had this additional pressure in my head. No doctor would diagnose this, but I’m positive that at least part of our struggle to get pregnant was mental — I was stressed.

Everyone tells you “just relax!” when you’re trying to get pregnant. “Think positively!” But I’m here to tell you (if you don’t already know), that advice isn’t worth the paper it’s written on. If you’ve been trying for a while and nothing’s happening, and especially if the specter of cancer is looming larger every day, that elusive mind-body connection only gets harder.

The hardest part, for me, of the limbo between our initial period of TTC (trying to conceive; what did I tell you about the acronyms?) and our decision to pursue IVF (in vitro fertilization) was the lack of control I felt. I am, frankly, a control freak. I’m not proud of it. But I find peace in being able to take charge, make a decision and see the results from that decision. Nothing makes you feel less in control of your future than seeing “NOT PREGNANT” over and over again on that evil little stick, or getting yet another period after thinking maybe this is finally the month.