My husband left our son in a hot car, and then he died. This is my story

The following essay is excerpted from Lindsey Rogers-Seitz's new memoir, "The Gift of Ben: Loving Through Imperfection," and describes the period when she went to the hospital to meet her husband, Kyle Seitz, after learning that their young son, Ben, had died.

He was here, and then he was nowhere.

My mind fell out of itself when I finally heard the words “He didn’t make it.” It had begun to falter early on, piecing together the scraps of a failing world, but it had been the walk down the hallway where the living lay, to the small room (This is where they tell people, I had thought) with a black Bible on a circular table, that had caused my brain to finally clamp shut in order to stop the bleeding.

I sensed their breath levitating, paused midair, waiting for the break to occur. Time became what it was meant to be — unmoving. The world around me, four walls and a mass of white, disappeared, and I was inside myself, a pool of darkness, infinite time, and a calm. So much calm. I sensed a shedding of my outer body, leaving nothing behind. Just the essence of me. Every moment of my life flashed before my eyes and coalesced into one, still and silent. The nowhere he was supposed to be turned into the everywhere I really was. With an inward gasp — “oh my God, no, no" — reality became me and hands covering my mouth, head hung low.

Is this what the black book on the circular table means by born again?

Kyle is dead, I thought. He’s killed himself. I’ve lost two people in one day.

Lindsey Rogers-Seitz with her husband, Kyle, their late son, Ben, and their two daughters. Courtesy Lindsey Rogers-Seitz

“Where’s my husband?” My eyes move from the floor to the nebulous mass, ebbing and flowing with uncertainty.

“He’s in a room,” someone answered.

I pictured him lying supine, clear coiled tubes running from his mouth, or dead. He was just simply dead.

“How is he?” I finally asked. They paused and looked at each other, until one responded, “Well, he’s ... despondent. Do you want to see him?”

The question confused me. Why would I not want to see him? I thought.

The female doctor led the procession down the hallway. As we approached the double doors, I wanted to turn and run, as if by reversing course I could reverse time. I held my breath, retaining the stale air of history. They ushered me into a hallway of empty rooms, closed off by doors on each end. The new mass of white that had been loitering silently in the hallway scattered as we entered. A hand guided me into the first room on the left, but I knew where to find my husband. The sounds were unmistakable. I felt a faltering expectation around me. I was supposed to look at him. I was not sure at the time what I was witnessing. A body torn asunder by love and longing. A specter of the man I had once known, an empty vessel with no purpose except to breathe. It was the complete degeneration of a human into a form of near nonexistence.

Ben getting kisses from his big sisters. Courtesy Lindsey Rogers-Seitz

As I watched the scene unfold before me, I was left questioning what it meant to love another. Do they become a part of you, such that when they are gone, a part of you leaves too? Do souls become intertwined, with the distance of one from another causing physical pain? I understood instantaneously — that which we call love is much more than an emotion. It is too integral to be merely that.

I did not get the chance to say goodbye, I thought as I stared at him. He would never be the same. Our life was over and I missed him already. Part of him had died, and only a primal grief remained. His mind had fled long ago, as a refugee into the night. The gravity of longing was already taking its physical toll. He sat on the edge of the gurney, stripped down to an undershirt, khaki pants and brown socks. His body rocked toward me. Then away. Red face, veins bulging, salty remains of sweat already forming streaks across his face. The reality of death crawled like ants all over his body, as one foot traveled up the opposite leg, trying to scrape them off.

Nurses and police stood in the hallway. No one could watch these events unfold. It was the pain from which you turn your head, and I wanted them to turn away. Please don’t watch this. There was something personal about the night, something I needed to keep private. I remained frozen in the doorway, trying to read his emotions through his body. I heard only the nonsensical mutterings of mourning.

“No, no, no, this is not real,” he mumbled with each thrust of his hands against his head, then moving down his body and back up again. His head shook with each repetition of the phrase, as if to oust an intruder. The reality of this day. He was, as I had been while seated in the room with the black book on the circular table, alone. I could not save him. I could not take the pain away. I was helpless.

Love transcended itself without my knowing, and I became him, inside of him. I was the pain languishing inside his soul. He would have to extricate me from the inside out. My body moved intimately, as it climbed onto his lap, straddling his body with my legs, wrapping my fingers between his as I tried to remove them from the skin of his face.