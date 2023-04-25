If I drive down Indian School Road, between Camelback Mountain and the less majestic but equally formidable Ingleside Middle School, my head still turns toward the baseball fields, like I’m on a bus tour of Jerusalem passing by the Temple Mount. I can’t help feeling like I’m hugging a curve of Phoenix road around some kind of holy place.

"Circle K Proudly Supports State of Arizona Little League," announces a white vinyl sign fastened to a chain-link fence. "Courtesy Automotive Supports Arcadia Little League," too. A tall green wooden scoreboard is hoisted up high by two long beams, erected for the purpose of counting balls, strikes and outs, tracking innings for the guest and home teams. The Diamondbacks logo, a giant red capital A, sits atop the scoreboard, which is operational only one magical night a year, the night of the championships, when you can squint through the desert sky and tally the evolving possibilities.

For the most part, though, we had to keep score for ourselves, and that’s what we did, my dad and I, sitting along the first-base line at those three fields behind Ingleside Middle School.

Our beach chairs, positioned perfectly behind the first-base line. Courtesy Teresa Strasser

“Morgan would’ve gotten that ground ball.” My dad would grimace, his watering, twitchy eyes on the field. “He never missed a grounder at first. You have to play the bounce. Don’t let the bounce play you.”

Morgan was my older brother, a lights-out, fastball-loving lefty who was a baseball prodigy until he slid into a mysterious hitting slump that nobody could understand or cure. He stopped playing at age 13 and, relevant to this story, he stopped living at age 47. In between, he was a juvenile delinquent, passed the California State Bar exam on the first try, taught himself how to use a manual-focus Nikon he bought with money he earned parking cars. He fell in love with an Argentine economist named Laura, with whom he had two children. Both kids were still small on the stormy night he died on a rented hospital bed in the basement. Laura curled up next to his body for hours, until the snow slowed to a delicate flurry. A couple of guys finally showed up, wrapped him in a plain sheet, belted his body to a gurney, and rolled him down a plywood ramp into a nondescript van and out into the blustery blackness.

When I drive by Ingleside Middle School, I refuse to know it’s just a cluster of standard-issue boxy public school buildings, beige with faded red trim. Next to that school are the neighborhood diamonds. For me, those middle school baseball fields — the red dirt under the bleachers dotted with small pine cones and forgotten Drumstick wrappers — are sacred ground.

During the course of a certain season my oldest son played there, I mourned my dead brother, who had died of spinal cancer. I mourned the sibling relationship with him I never got to have after our parents divorced and divided us, King Solomon–style, an event that happened before my conscious memory, but a separation that came alive that spring in every cell of my body.

Then, in these bleachers and along these sidelines, I mourned my mom, who died four months to the day after my brother.

And it’s here, in the desert, alongside this busy, winding street, that I sat with my dad as my husband coached, holding our breaths together at every full count. And it’s here, unable to detach from the whims and bounces of a baseball, that I came to know the terrible, beautiful, agonizing truth, that there are forces a parent can’t control.

“Who has it better than we do?” my dad’d ask, after his grandson connected on an 0-2 count. He’d raise his bushy eyebrows, throw back his head and cackle before covering his mouth with his bandana, remembering the conspicuous gap where his right incisor and canine used to be.

“Nobody,” I’d answer, our call-and-response.