How a gap year before college changed my view on life — and my future

“It’s day one of a really uncertain year … here’s to adventure, I guess.” I naively wrote those words on the first page of a brown leather journal that followed me into more than 100 random “host houses” that I nomadically called home for a year.

Like many 18-year-olds, high school was the necessary stepping-stone for college. I was insistently Type A in high school with an intense focus on top grades and engaging in extracurriculars, with the foresight of a well-dressed college application and a sheer determination to prove that I would find success upon leaving my small Texas hometown.

"I needed to see more," Jake Traylor writes of his decision to take a gap year. Courtesy Jake Traylor

But I’ll always remember the melancholic feeling of a rolled diploma in my hand as I walked across the graduation stage. Much of my academic efforts had felt more like sleepwalking rather than learning. I craved an experience that would make me feel strongly about something — a cause, mission or profession, I wasn’t sure.

In July, a month before my college move-in date, I found that opportunity: I had applied for and was selected to travel across the country on behalf of the Future Farmers of America, a nonprofit organization I had been involved with in high school. The role required deferring a year of college to visit and speak at different high schools — 317 in total — and advocate for agriculture education in the classroom.

An FFA staff member handed me the keys to a Ford truck that was wrapped with elaborate rolling fields of crops down the side doors. I was given a list of schools to visit, a travel partner named Conner, a couple weeks of training and a clothes hanging rack for the back seat.

Traylor (left) and his travel partner, Conner McKinzie (right), with Clay Cole (center), who was a student at one of the schools they visited. Courtesy Jake Traylor

I wasn’t a wanderlust bohemian. I had a plan. A plan to go to college, major in business and become a CEO. But something within me knew before I attempted to lay out a career path, I needed to see more. My gap year didn’t squash my aspirations — it challenged them, flipping my 10-year plan on its head, making me ask why.