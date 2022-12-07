My 4-year-old daughter was fighting cancer. I needed Christmas to be perfect

A week before Christmas in 2009, I drove around the TJ Maxx parking lot looking for a spot and asking my husband on the phone about what else I could get for our 4-year-old daughter, who was in the middle of a stem cell transplant to treat stage 4 high-risk cancer.

“She’s so sick, it doesn’t matter what you get her,” he said. “Maybe we shouldn’t even tell her it’s Christmas.” But it did matter. We had a “healthy” 6-year-old daughter, Isabelle, who was counting on Santa. And if Emily didn’t make it, I’d never forgive myself for not giving her a last Christmas.

In a fog of hospital-induced sleep deprivation, I hunted for a Bob the Builder set, Barbies, arts and crafts, Legos, dolls, stuffed animals and fake food. Each gift held the promise of sustaining us through Christmas day or at the very least, offering a solid distraction.

The author and her family around the time her youngest daughter was being treated for cancer. Courtesy Amy McHugh

Weeks before, I scrolled through pictures of my girls for a holiday card. I wanted one that didn’t scream cancer and make people cringe, settling on one of them at the beach right before Emily’s surgery in September when she still had a little hair, rosy cheeks and a nasogastric tube.

While I put stamps on over 100 envelopes, I questioned my intention to do it. Was it a way to extend gratitude to the army of people who had dropped off casseroles and driven Isabelle to soccer games? Or was it that a part of me believed that if I didn’t send them, it meant something was really wrong — something I couldn’t fix?

Growing up, I watched my mother orchestrate Christmas. She scurried around for weeks in pursuit of the perfect presents, cards, decorations, teachers’ gifts and eye-catching wrapping paper. Late at night, she poured fudge into tins for neighbors and rearranged ornaments on the tree after we went to bed.

At the end of it all, there was an unwritten guarantee that Christmas would be a success. That narrative was part of my DNA. I dug my heels into my truths as if they could save me from sinking and keep Christmas from being the awful day my gut told me it would be.

An illusion of control made me believe I could control other things, too — like Emily living and dying. Future scenarios played out in my head and crippled my ability to distinguish fact from fiction, safety from danger. Christmas only made it worse.

When Emily was 4, she and her mother spent Christmas in the hospital. Courtesy Amy McHugh

Most of the time, I knew my thoughts and actions weren’t rational, but the only way to gauge them was to look at other cancer parents, and their behavior was questionable too. Before doctor’s rounds on the 24th, we willed our kids to be “well” enough to go home for 24 hours.

Though I’d never seen Emily sicker, I held out for a Christmas miracle. “We’re so sorry,” her oncologist said. “No kid should have to spend Christmas in the hospital.”